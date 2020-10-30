Syracuse will play Rutgers in ACC/Big Ten Challenge Dec. 8

Syracuse men's basketball will take on Rutgers Tuesday, Dec. 8 as part of the 2020 ACC/Big Ten challenge, Syracuse University announced on Friday.

The matchup will be the first matchup between the former Big East foes since 2013.

The game, which is one of 14 overall, will be played at the Rutgers Athletic Center and broadcast on one of ESPN's networks. Game time is to be determined.

The tournament will feature all other ACC tournaments with the exception of Wake Forest.

Much of Syracuse's remaining schedule remains blank. Originally set to start the men's basketball season on Nov. 10, the NCAA announced in September that the season had been pushed back to Nov. 25, which meant the cancellation of several games in Syracuse's non-conference schedule.

The Orange's rivalry with Rutgers includes 48 previous matchups, with Syracuse holding a 39-9 advantage in the all-time series. Syracuse has won the last 13 contests, most recently a 78-53 victory Nov. 2, 2013.

Rutgers has not beaten Syracuse since 2003, when the Scarlet Knights topped the eventual national championship Orange 68-65.

