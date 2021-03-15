Syracuse women earn eighth seed in NCAA tournament, will play South Dakota State

Syracuse women's basketball has a rematch on its hands.

The Orange have qualified for the NCAA women's tournament as a No. 8 seed, and awaiting Syracuse in the first round is ninth-seeded South Dakota State.

The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday and will be televised on ESPN2.

The two teams have recent tournament history against each other, having met in the second round of the 2019 women's tournament. In that matchup, the sixth-seeded Jackrabbits upset the third-seeded Orange 75-64 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Several key pieces of Syracuse's lineup played in that 2019 game, including starting guard Tiana Mangakahia, Digna Strautmane, Amaya Finklea-Guity and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi.

While Syracuse earned a higher seed in the tournament, it was South Dakota State that finished the season in the national rankings, sitting 25th. The Jackrabbits finished the regular season 21-3, but lost its opener in the Summit League tournament.