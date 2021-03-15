Syracuse women earn eighth seed in NCAA tournament, will play South Dakota State

Syracuse women's basketball has a rematch on its hands.
The Orange have qualified for the NCAA women's tournament as a No. 8 seed, and awaiting Syracuse in the first round is ninth-seeded South Dakota State.
The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday and will be televised on ESPN2.
The two teams have recent tournament history against each other, having met in the second round of the 2019 women's tournament. In that matchup, the sixth-seeded Jackrabbits upset the third-seeded Orange 75-64 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
Several key pieces of Syracuse's lineup played in that 2019 game, including starting guard Tiana Mangakahia, Digna Strautmane, Amaya Finklea-Guity and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi.
While Syracuse earned a higher seed in the tournament, it was South Dakota State that finished the season in the national rankings, sitting 25th. The Jackrabbits finished the regular season 21-3, but lost its opener in the Summit League tournament.
Syracuse (14-8) won its first two games in the ACC tournament before bowing out to Louisville in the semifinals. Mangakahia did not play in the tournament due to an unspecified lower-body injury, but has a chance to play on Sunday. It's less clear if freshman Priscilla Williams will be available. Williams left SU's game tournament quarterfinal game against Florida State after hitting her head on the court, and she did not play in the following game against the Cardinals.
Regardless of their availability, Syracuse will lean heavily on 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso. Cardoso, the ACC's freshman of the year, has averaged 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.
If Syracuse advances, the Orange could face No. 1 seed Connecticut, who will potentially be without longtime head coach Geno Auriemma. Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19 and must remain in isolation until March 24.