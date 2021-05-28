Syracuse women's lacrosse team to play for national title after beating Northwestern

The Syracuse women's lacrosse team will be playing for the national championship after knocking off previously-undefeated Northwestern 21-13 in a NCAA Division I women's tournament semifinal in Towson, Md. on Friday afternoon.

The Orange will play ACC rival Boston College for the national title at noon Sunday at noon at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md.

The defense was the key to the win as No. 3 Syracuse held the nation's highest-scoring offense without a goal for more than 18 minutes in the first half.

Northwestern (15-1) had the game's first goal just 53 seconds into the game, but the Wildcats would not score again for more than 18 minutes as Syracuse (17-3) scored five unanswered goals to take the lead for good.

Meaghan Tyrrell tallied back-to-back goals to spark Syracuse's scoring run, which included goals from Sam Swart, Jenny Markey and Emma Ward.

Lindsey Wallace ended the Wildcats' scoring drought at the 10:28 mark, but the Orange responded with five straight goals to take a 10-2 lead. Emma Tyrrell had two goals during the run. Northwestern recorded the final two goals of the half as Syracuse led 10-4 at the half.

The teams traded goals for the majority of the second half before Northwestern went on a 4-0 run to cut Syracuse's lead to 15-12 with 7:27 remaining. That was as close as the Wildcats would get as Meaghan Tyrrell, Emily Ehle and Swart scored to put the game out of reach and send the Orange to the national championship.

