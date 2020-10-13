Syracuse's Andre Cisco to enter 2021 NFL draft

SYRACUSE — Syracuse safety Andre Cisco is opting out of the 2020 season and plans to enter the 2021 NFL draft.

Cisco announced his decision Tuesday evening in a Twitter video. The preseason, first-team AP All-American from Long Island entered the season with 12 interceptions, the most in the Bowl Subdivision, and snared another before suffering a lower-body injury in a collision with a teammate in pregame warmups just over two weeks ago. He missed the Orange's last two games.

"At one point, I did not think I would make it this far," Cisco says on the video. "The road to this point was not easy. These past few years have been unbelievable. Since the moment I stepped on campus it felt like a dream."

Coach Dino Babers said Cisco was out for the season a day before the junior star made his announcement.

"This is something I've been dreaming of since I was eight years old," Cisco said. "I've given the school everything I've got and this community gave it back tenfold. I can't wait to make you all proud."

Cisco finishes his Syracuse career as a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection and was the only freshman named to the Walter Camp All-America team after his breakout rookie campaign.