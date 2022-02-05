 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse's balanced attack overwhelms Louisville 92-69

  • Updated
  • 0
Louisville Syracuse Basketball

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards takes a shot against Louisville Saturday at the Carrier Dome. 

 Dennis Nett, The Post-Standard via AP

SYRACUSE — Buddy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards scored 19 points apiece and Joe Girard III scored 15 and Syracuse dumped Louisville 92-69 on Saturday for the Orange's third-straight win.

Louisville now has dropped five straight. Syracuse started the game shooting 9 for 10 and never trailed. Syracuse led 11-10 before going on a 14-4 run in a three-minute span and went up 25-14 with 12:37 before halftime.

The Orange distributed nine assists on 16 made baskets in 29 attempts, went 8-for-15 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc and led 43-26 at halftime.

Syracuse proceed to outscore Louisville 26-16 over the first 9:30 of the second half and extended its lead to 69-42. The Orange finished shooting 55.2% (32 for 58) including 52.2% (12 for 23) from beyond the arc.

Jimmy Boeheim scored 14 points and Cole Swider 11 for Syracuse (12-11, 6-6).

Reserves Jaelyn Withers scored 13 points and El Ellis and Samuell Williamson 10 apiece for Louisville. Noah Locke was the only Cardinals starter to reach double figures in scoring with 11.

People are also reading…

Louisville still leads the all-time series 19-11 after winning the last game two years ago. Both contests scheduled for last season were cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Cardinals (11-12, 5-8) continue their road swing when they Notre Dame on Wednesday. Syracuse heads to Boston College for a Tuesday contest.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News