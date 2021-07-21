Syracuse's Boeheim among college athletes profiting from new rules

He also referred to the expected return of EA Sports' college football video game series, which the NCAA had stepped away from in 2013 after it was sued for not sharing game revenue with college athletes in the so-called O'Bannon case.

"If EA is going to bring a video game back to the market, they need to gather all the rights of all the student-athletes playing football," Cunningham said. "And the simplest way for them to do that is someone else to aggregate the rights of those individual students and get them to EA."

At Michigan, the school isn't freely allowing its trademarks to be used by athletes in NIL deals as some other institutions are across the country. But Wolverines football players recently became the first to strike a deal in which they make money for every custom-made jersey sold with their name and number by the M Den, the athletic department's official retailer.

Valiant Management, which was founded by former athletes at the school, has agreements with 90 current Wolverines and has extended the opportunity to every player on the football team.

The M Den was able to pull off the plan as an official school retailer with a Nike deal that allows for it to order and sell custom-made jerseys.