Syracuse's heart: PG, cancer survivor Tiana Mangakahia

"I don't think there's a scale for her toughness, because what she's doing takes a lot of toughness, takes a lot of will," Orange coach Quentin Hillsman said. "Honestly, it takes Tiana being able to deal with not playing as well all the time. That's tough in itself. Her conditioning, it's hard to say. I know that she's going as hard as she can go. We've got to make her leave the gym after practice. She's doing everything she can to do her best. As long as she's doing that, I'm good with it."

Despite several schedule disruptions caused by COVID-19, Mangakahia has missed only one game — with an injury — and has surged to the top of the national rankings in assists per game, averaging 7.7 (123) in 16 games. She's also averaging 31.3 minutes, second on the team, and still dreams of playing in the WNBA and the Olympics.

"If anyone has 600-plus days off and to come back and lead the country in assists, that's an amazing feat. I don't know what to say," Hillsman said. "She's just been Tiana. She's been playing hard, she's been giving it everything she has every minute she's on the court. I think that ... this inconsistency of games probably hurts Tiana more than anybody else because she needs the games. She needs the time on the court, the time to practice, and we're not doing a lot of that on a consistent basis, so I think it's really affected her comeback, to be honest. But as far as what she means to the team and to the freshmen, she's been what she's always been, very steady and trying to lead our team by example and playing as hard as she can play."