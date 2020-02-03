5 takeaways from Super Bowl LIV: Andy Reid's big win, Kyle Shanahan's big blunder and more

The Kansas City Chiefs came back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to win the franchise's first Super Bowl in 50 years.

The Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the last six minutes of the game to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Patrick Mahomes, who was the game's MVP, threw two touchdowns and Damien Williams ran for another.

Here are five takeaways from Super Bowl LIV:

1. Prepare Andy Reid's Hall of Fame bust now. Would the Chiefs head coach been a Hall of Famer without a Super Bowl win? Probably. But he erased any doubt Sunday. Reid is one of the great offensive minds in NFL history. He's beloved by his players. They delivered for him late in the game Sunday. It might get overlooked in this game, but his decision to go for it on fourth down early in the game led to a touchdown. That was a key decision at the time, and it was a good one.

2. More questions for Kyle Shanahan. Remember the Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots? Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. He called the plays, and there were questions about his strategy when the Falcons went up 28-3 in that game. The Falcons, of course, blew that 25-point lead and lost to the Patriots.