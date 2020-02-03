5 takeaways from Super Bowl LIV: Andy Reid's big win, Kyle Shanahan's big blunder and more

The Kansas City Chiefs came back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to win the franchise's first Super Bowl in 50 years.
The Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the last six minutes of the game to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Patrick Mahomes, who was the game's MVP, threw two touchdowns and Damien Williams ran for another.
Here are five takeaways from Super Bowl LIV:
1. Prepare Andy Reid's Hall of Fame bust now. Would the Chiefs head coach been a Hall of Famer without a Super Bowl win? Probably. But he erased any doubt Sunday. Reid is one of the great offensive minds in NFL history. He's beloved by his players. They delivered for him late in the game Sunday. It might get overlooked in this game, but his decision to go for it on fourth down early in the game led to a touchdown. That was a key decision at the time, and it was a good one.
2. More questions for Kyle Shanahan. Remember the Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots? Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. He called the plays, and there were questions about his strategy when the Falcons went up 28-3 in that game. The Falcons, of course, blew that 25-point lead and lost to the Patriots.
Now, Shanahan has been on the wrong side of another historic Super Bowl comeback. (The Chiefs' 10-point comeback is tied for the second-largest deficit erased in Super Bowl history.) The 49ers had an excellent rushing attack, yet Shanahan only called four running plays after the 49ers took a 20-10 lead. You can make the argument that the 49ers should've executed better. That's true. But it's also worth wondering why Shanahan only called a handful of running plays with the second-best run offense in the league at his disposal.
3. Patrick Mahomes is the NFL's best quarterback. An MVP performance last season, a Super Bowl win in 2019-20. Mahomes is the NFL's new star quarterback. He has established himself as the game's best. He had some rough moments in his Super Bowl debut, but he shined late in the game. The throw on third-and-15 to Tyreek Hill was arguably the biggest play of the game. That set up the touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, which put the Chiefs in position to overtake the 49ers.
Mahomes made another great throw on the second touchdown drive of the fourth quarter. He hit Sammy Watkins, who beat Richard Sherman, for a long gain. That set up Mahomes' touchdown pass to Williams to give the Chiefs a 24-20 lead. It's a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
This wasn't Mahomes' best game, but he was great when it mattered most. That's why the Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.
4. Damien Williams should've been Super Bowl MVP. Williams had 21 touches (17 rushes, 4 receptions) for 133 total yards (104 rushing, 29 receiving) and two touchdowns. He scored the go-ahead touchdown and sealed the victory with a 38-yard touchdown run. He made several great plays in the Super Bowl.
However, Mahomes won the MVP award. The NFL loves its quarterbacks, and they didn't miss an opportunity to put their new golden boy in a prime position. But given Mahomes' play over the course of the entire game, Williams was the better option. Williams had a good game and scored two critical touchdowns.
It would've been great to see Williams win it since the Super Bowl was at Hard Rock Stadium — the home of the Miami Dolphins. Williams, who was undrafted, was signed by the Dolphins and played four seasons in Miami. He signed with the Chiefs before the 2018 season.
5. It's difficult to repeat, but Chiefs can do it. Remember that the Chiefs came close to a Super Bowl appearance last season, too. As long as Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs will be a contender. The Chiefs' defense has vastly improved from a season ago. The high-powered offense will be back for the 2020 season. This is a team that can get back to the Super Bowl next season.
Online producer and politics reporter Robert Harding