Televised sports schedule for Saturday, July 25
agate

Televised sports schedule for Saturday, July 25

{{featured_button_text}}
TV Remote Control
Deposit photos

ON TV

Saturday

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The e.p.t 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.,  1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.,  5 p.m.

BOXING

ESPN2 — Top Rank: Anthony Cacace vs. Lyon Woodstock Jr. (Super-Featherweights), London (taped),  2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England,  8 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.,  1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.,  3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.,  1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.,  3:30 p.m.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

NBC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah,  4 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah,  7:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,  5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,  8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs,  1 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox,  2 p.m. 

SNY — Atlanta at NY Mets, 4 p.m.
FOX — San Francisco at LA Dodgers,  4 p.m.
FOX — NY Yankees at Washington,  7 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Diego,  9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Exhibition: LA Lakers vs. Orlando, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., noon
NBATV — Exhibition: Miami vs. Utah, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.,  4 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Montreal, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.,  8 p.m.
NBCSN — Liga MX: León at Guadalajara,  10 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. New England, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.,  10:30 p.m.
TENNIS
CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., noon
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, noon
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: San Diego vs. Washington,  2:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Seattle vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., noon
CBSSN — Indiana vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.,  5 p.m.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News