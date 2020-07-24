Televised sports schedule for Saturday, July 25

ON TV
Saturday
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The e.p.t 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 5 p.m.
BOXING
ESPN2 — Top Rank: Anthony Cacace vs. Lyon Woodstock Jr. (Super-Featherweights), London (taped), 2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, 8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3:30 p.m.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
NBC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 4 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 7:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m.
FOX — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 4 p.m.
FOX — NY Yankees at Washington, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Diego, 9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Exhibition: LA Lakers vs. Orlando, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., noon
NBATV — Exhibition: Miami vs. Utah, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 4 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Montreal, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Liga MX: León at Guadalajara, 10 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. New England, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 10:30 p.m.
TENNIS
CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., noon
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, noon
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: San Diego vs. Washington, 2:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Seattle vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., noon
CBSSN — Indiana vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m.
