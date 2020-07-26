Televised sports schedule for Sunday, July 26, and Monday, July 27
agate

Televised sports schedule for Sunday, July 26, and Monday, July 27

ON TV

Sunday

AUTO RACING

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Andalucia Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.

LACROSSE

ESPN — MLL: TBD, Championship, Annapolis, Md., 2 p.m.

NBC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 4 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

TBS — NY Yankees at Washington, 1 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland OR Arizona at San Diego, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Exhibition: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., noon

NBATV — Exhibition: Indiana vs. Dallas, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 4 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Toronto, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., 6 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Memphis, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 8 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham, 10:55 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Everton, 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Lecce at Bologna, 11 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City, 11 a.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Kansas City vs. Vancouver, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 11 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Chicago, Final, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah, 12:30 p.m.

TENNIS

CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., noon

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, noon

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 7 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Connecticut vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., noon

CBSSN — Dallas vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m.

Monday

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at San Diego,

4 p.m.

YES — NY Yankees at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Exhibition: Washington vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., 3 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Utah vs. Brooklyn, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

