Televised sports schedule for Sunday, July 26, and Monday, July 27

ON TV
Sunday
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Andalucia Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
ESPN — MLL: TBD, Championship, Annapolis, Md., 2 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 4 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — NY Yankees at Washington, 1 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland OR Arizona at San Diego, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Exhibition: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., noon
NBATV — Exhibition: Indiana vs. Dallas, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 4 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Toronto, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., 6 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Memphis, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham, 10:55 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Everton, 11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Lecce at Bologna, 11 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City, 11 a.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Kansas City vs. Vancouver, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 11 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Chicago, Final, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS
CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., noon
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, noon
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 7 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Connecticut vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., noon
CBSSN — Dallas vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m.
Monday
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at San Diego,
4 p.m.
YES — NY Yankees at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Exhibition: Washington vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., 3 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Utah vs. Brooklyn, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
