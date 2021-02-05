Terminated football coach suing Skaneateles school district

A hearing in Onondaga County is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10.

In a Jan. 25 letter addressed to the Skaneateles community, superintendent Eric Knuth wrote that the school district had made a personnel change in conjunction "with events that transpired over Thanksgiving break."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"These gatherings jeopardized the safety of students, faculty, and staff and contributed to conditions that eliminated our ability to provide continuous in-person instruction. In the weeks following Thanksgiving, we received notice of 38 infected individuals and the subsequent quarantine of over 100 Skaneateles students, faculty, and staff," Knuth's letter said.

During Tuesday's board of education meeting addressing the personnel change Sindoni was not mentioned by name, but board Vice President Michael Kell read several letters from the Skaneateles community expressing support for "the coach" involved in "the football situation."

7:21 Watch Now: Skaneateles school board addresses football coach controversy Skaneateles Board of Education Vice President summarizes and reads comments from the community and student athletes in connection with the rec…

In one letter, read by Kell, an unnamed student-athlete wrote that "this recent news has been really heartbreaking for me and my teammates. Many of us haven't been able to sleep and are wondering why something like this would happen to someone who has worked so hard for the betterment of the team and every player on it."