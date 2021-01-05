Testing replaces tailgating, as Bills set to welcome in fans

The state considers the program a test run in granting the Bills permission to have fans attend a home game for the first time this season. Should all go well, the program has the potential of being used in opening other New York venues, such as indoor sports arenas, music halls and even Broadway theaters.

"Everybody's focused on what should be the game and the fans and everything, but this is also focused on how testing programs like this help re-open the New York State economy. That's a very important issue," Cohen said. "So it's a broader brush than it just happens to be a sports event."

Though a Bills' win would guarantee them playing at home again the following week, there have been no discussions as to whether fans would be allowed to attend a second game, Cohen said.

"Everybody's totally focused on getting the job done at hand, and then we'll figure out if there's going to be next steps," Cohen said.

In Buffalo, there's relief that members of the so-called "Bills Mafia" can finally see their AFC East champions in action up close. It will also be Buffalo's first home playoff appearance since a 30-27 loss to Jacksonville on Dec. 28, 1996, in what proved to be Bills' Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly's final game.