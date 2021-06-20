Textbook careers: All eight Auburn girls lacrosse seniors moving on to college programs

Said Auburn coach Bill Dean of Calandra-Ryan, "She definitely had other schools looking at her and had the pick of the litter. It's a testament to her that she wanted to go on a journey with those coaches. I think she sees it as a good opportunity to get in on the ground floor and build something. Nat likes those challenges and likes to push herself."

— Ella Doan, Rochester Institute of Technology: Doan picked RIT for the physician's assistant program and is excited to work with new Tigers coach Erin Wagner. "The academics are great and they have a fairly new coach that I've heard awesome things about," Doan said. "Everything about it seemed right."

— Gracie Giannettino, University of Rochester: Giannettino, one of Auburn's assist leaders, sought out U of R because of the open curriculum and because of a positive experience from her visits. "There's so many options for what I could do, and I loved the atmosphere around campus. All the girls were great when I went for my visit," she said.

— Paige Maneri, Mercyhurst University: Maneri, another goaltender, plans to study business intelligence, but also appreciated Mercyhurst's college atmosphere.