What offseason? The Citizen NFL Podcast, winner of the New York State Associated Press Association award for Best Podcast in 2017 and 2018, is back to discuss the 2019 NFL season.
Topics this week include:
- Ben Roethlisberger is out for the year and Drew Brees is out for at least six weeks. Can the Steelers and Saints keep afloat, and how does this impact the AFC and NFC races?
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- Eli Manning is sitting down in favor of first-round pick Daniel Jones. Is this the right move for the Giants?