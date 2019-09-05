What offseason? The Citizen NFL Podcast, winner of the New York State Associated Press Association award for Best Podcast in 2017 and 2018, is back to discuss all offseason news as it pertains to the National Football League.
This week, we make our 2019 season predictions, including the six playoff teams for each conference, who will play in the conference championship games, and ultimately who takes home the Lombardi Trophy.
Also, the crew gives its quick take on the two major trades that happened over the weekend involving the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks.