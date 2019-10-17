The Citizen NFL Podcast, winner of the New York State Associated Press Association award for Best Podcast in 2017 and 2018, is back to discuss the 2019 NFL season.
This week on the podcast, we discuss:
- the state of NFL officiating and how poor calls have impacted the league through six weeks
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- the struggles of the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, two projected NFC favorites
- the "Toilet Bowl" between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins