All they could do was remain patient and hopeful.

Easy to say, harder to do. Auburn High's boys and girls lacrosse players had no choice to accept that, unlike winning a draw or making a save, this situation was out of their hands.

March 16 was supposed to be opening day for lacrosse teams across central New York. That was until concern over coronavirus swept through the United States, forcing New York — one of the states hit hardest — to close down schools.

No school means no sports.

Hope remained that pandemic would resolve itself and schools could reopen in time to have some semblance of a spring season. But on April 16, exactly one month after spring season should've started, Andrew Cuomo extended his stay-at-home order to May 15. As the days passed, the glimmer of hope for spring sports evaporated, until finally on May 1, Cuomo announced schools would not reopen for in-person learning this academic year.

Goodbye spring sports, and goodbye to any hope for championship seasons from Auburn's two varsity lacrosse teams.

The waiting is the hardest part

Varsity girls lacrosse coach Bill Dean was at a spring coaches meeting in late February when a few of his peers expressed fears that coronavirus could impact spring athletics.

"What about this coronavirus? What if this becomes a problem?" those coaches asked. The questions were greeted with, Dean admits, some laughter.

A few weeks later Dean was talking with his assistant coach Mike Losani, who enlightened him that the team's annual spring trip — the Maroons were scheduled to travel to Virginia in early April — could be in jeopardy if travel restrictions are imposed.

Then school closed, and the possibility of a spring season took a sudden dent.

"From there, everything kinda kept going toward putting it off to April, putting it off to May," Dean said in a phone interview with The Citizen Wednesday. "I was still holding on to hope, I know the players were still holding on to hope. You kinda have that denial."

Dean wasn't afforded an official meeting with his players before school closed. Auburn boys varsity coach Matt Smith did have that chance during a team workout on Thursday, March 12, only a couple days before Cuomo issued his decision to put New York state on pause.

Ross Burgmaster, a senior defender, remembers Smith's words.

"Coach was like, 'Guys, as much as it hurts to say, this could be one of our last times together,'" Burgmaster said. "It was definitely emotional.

"It's definitely a reasonable decision considering there's so many mothers and fathers out there risking their lives for us. We can't argue with that, and we definitely appreciate them too."

So what are high school athletes to do, while waiting patiently for the season to potentially start? Players didn't have the option of practicing on their own at Holland Stadium, as the entrances to the field were locked up the same day schools closed.

Some, like Lucas Hogan, have kept busy working out in their basements or shooting the ball around in their backyard. Others run or go on hikes, like sisters Caroline and Claire Netti. Jillian Alberici has utilized YouTube for workout ideas. Lexy Driscoll, the starting goalie on the girls team, has taken up juggling to keep her reflexes sharp.

"There was something going around the internet that, yes lacrosse might be delayed or postponed or canceled, but your daily workouts aren't, going for a run isn't," Dean said. "That's what we tried to press on the girls. We're not at Holland Stadium running drills and holding practices like we normally would, but you can still play wall ball every day. You can still go online on your computer and do a workout."

Lost seasons, lost championships?

Auburn's boys lacrosse team hasn't won a section title since 2001, but the program has been as competitive as any in central New York in the 2010s. Under Smith, the Maroons have appeared in five straight section title games.

Some match-ups have been closer than others, but all have ended with heads hanging low. With Hogan (last year's leading goal scorer), Burgmaster (a top defender) and a handful of other players returning after productive junior seasons, Auburn was confident 2020 would have a championship finish.

It helped that last year's championship foe, Fayetteville-Manlius, was bumped up to a Class A classification. Auburn competes in Class B.

"I truly felt that this was our year, that we were gonna get that sectional championship," Hogan said. "Just to have it taken away from you, it's tough."

Auburn's girls program has never won a section title, but there was reason to believe this year would culminate with ownership over Section III's Class B division ... and maybe even a state title. When Dean and Losani took over the girls program in 2013, sectional appearances were not a yearly guarantee. But the program has been building year after year, and the Maroons have made the section title game for two consecutive seasons, bowing out to Fayetteville-Manlius both times.

Like the boys, F-M's girls team was bumped up to Class A this season. Auburn's Class B competition would've consisted of three other teams: Central Square, Oswego and Watertown (up from Class C).

Auburn was also expected to field a large group of 13 seniors, many of whom will be moving on to play college lacrosse next year.

"I've been with this group of senior girls for so long. We've all grown and improved," said Driscoll, Auburn's starter in the cage since her eighth-grade year. "It's so hard to process that we won't have the opportunity to win the sectional championship. We've gotten so close every year. We're just trying to stay optimistic and reflect on all the memories we've made with each other, since there's nothing we can really do."

Driscoll added that losing senior night and the end-of-season banquet is equally disappointing. The blow was softened last week when Dean and Losani met with the seniors on the girls team near the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Owasco — everyone in attendance sat in a circle, maintaining six feet of social distance — to hand out flowers and reflect on their accomplishments.

"That was great. People just wanted to have another moment together that would be like our last hurrah," said Caroline Netti. "(The coaches) made us feel a lot better. Instead of dwelling on what could've happened this year, they talked about what we did as a program since we've been here. It was great to see everyone again."

Up next: Crowded rosters, spacious fields

On March 30, the NCAA Division I council voted in favor to grant extra year of eligibility to all spring athletes that couldn't compete this season due to coronavirus.

While an understandable gesture, the decision could make life difficult on college programs around the country. Seniors who were expecting to graduate this spring could now decide to come back, leaving little room for incoming freshmen.

So far, exactly how many college seniors expect to return is unclear. Burgmaster, who will attend Notre Dame this fall and play for the men's lacrosse team, says it's fair that seniors were granted another year. Concerning his own playing time, Burgmaster thinks nothing changes.

"I planned on going there and working as hard as I can to earn a spot, whether the coronavirus happened or not," Burgmaster said. "I don't think the mindset changes there."

Driscoll and Alberici will continue on as Division I women's lacrosse teammates at the University at Albany. As a goalie, Driscoll's competition could be stiff, as two of the Great Danes' three goalies in 2020 were seniors. In conversations with her future teammates, Alberici said as many as six seniors could choose to return.

"I'm still gonna look at it like I have to go out at practices as hard as I can," Alberici said. "Being a freshman, it's not gonna be given to me. At least this way I'll have more role models to look up to."

Lack of a 2020 season, coupled with the possibility that summer and fall workouts could be limited, has Dean concerned with what lies ahead for high school players of all ages. He has already been in contact with a representative from U.S. Lacrosse to brainstorm how to conduct practices and workouts this summer and beyond.

Dean accepts that the look of practices might change. Splitting his team into groups of 10 and rotating each group through practice stations is among the many ideas he's considered. If players are required to wear facial masks, he invites them to design it with an Auburn A and make it part of their uniform.

"We'll try to be creative," he said.

More concerning is the lost time for his younger players. Parents have been advised to fill out all required registration for Upstate Lacrosse games or summer camp, so that when New York does return to some normalcy, players can hit the ground running.

However, he concedes that spring is the most important time for development because of the constant time spent on the field. Those valuable months are already gone.

"It crushes me that this senior class doesn't get a senior season, it really does. It's downright depressing," Dean said. "But the juniors, the sophomores, the modified kids that this might've been their first experience, they're losing all of that progress, all of that potential to grow.

"Usually March to May is your biggest leaps, your biggest growth because you're going every single day. If they lose the summer too and maybe possibly the fall, everybody's gonna be behind the 8-ball."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

