Three former New York-Penn League teams remain after minor league purge

Only three former New York-Penn League teams survived MLB's purge of Minor League Baseball: Aberdeen (Baltimore Orioles), Brooklyn (New York Mets), and Hudson Valley (New York Yankees). All three teams will compete in MiLB's High-A eastern league.

+2 Auburn finalizing agreement to join Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League Auburn is finalizing an agreement to become the latest member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, a college wood bat league that features several former New York-Penn League cities.

Four others will be inaugural members of the new MLB Draft League for prominent college prospects: Mahoning Valley, State College, West Virginia and Williamsport.

The Draft League was announced in December, and according to reports all members of the New York-Penn League were offered a position, including Auburn. However, Auburn city officials passed on the offer because franchise fees were "significantly more" than what it cost to play in the New York-Penn League.

Instead, Auburn is in final negotiations with new team ownership to join the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. The current iteration of the Perfect Game league has been in existence since 2010 and features several cities from New York-Penn League past, such as Geneva, Watertown and Newark.

Batavia announced in January that the Muckdogs will accompany the Auburn team in the Perfect Game league.

Unable to secure an MLB affiliate, Tri-City will operate in the independent Frontier League.