Three-peat: Auburn's Tim Locastro ties for fastest MLB player crown

For the third year in a row, Auburn native Tim Locastro is the fastest player in Major League Baseball.

This time, though, he is sharing the crown.

After finishing with the top sprint speed in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Locastro tied with Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Trea Turner for the fastest player honors. Locastro and Turner each recorded average sprint speeds of 30.7 feet per second, according to MLB's Statcast.

Statcast defines sprint speed as "feet per second in a player's fastest one-second window." To make the calculation, two types of plays are used: Runs of two bases or more on non-home runs or running from home to first on "topped" or "weakly hit" balls."

The average sprint speed is 27 feet per second. Sprint speed of 30 feet per second is considered elite.