Three-run fourth inning pushes Port Byron softball past Weedsport

WEEDSPORT — After a skittish first inning, Port Byron softball coach Matt Tehonica called his team together to deliver a message.

He impressed upon his Panthers team to be the aggressors. To make plays happen, not wait for plays to happen.

Apparently, that was just the pep talk his players needed. Thanks to a three-run fourth inning, Port Byron took down Weedsport 6-3 on Monday at Weedsport High School.

All three of the Panthers' runs in that fourth frame came with two outs.

"We're aggressive hitters, but we were taking the strikes," Tehonica said. "Most teams want to get ahead of you with that first pitch, so a lot of the time we jump on that first pitch. If we don't make them field the ball, we can't make them make mistakes.

"That's my thing. We hit the ball, we make them make mistakes, and we capitalize on them."

The game had the look of a slugfest after the first inning. Port Byron's Colleen Jump and Nicole Namisniak dropped in consecutive one-out doubles that led to a pair of runs. Then in the bottom half, Weedsport tied it 2-2 when Christina Jackson and Morgan Flask both came around to score.