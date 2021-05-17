Three-run fourth inning pushes Port Byron softball past Weedsport

WEEDSPORT — After a skittish first inning, Port Byron softball coach Matt Tehonica called his team together to deliver a message.
He impressed upon his Panthers team to be the aggressors. To make plays happen, not wait for plays to happen.
Apparently, that was just the pep talk his players needed. Thanks to a three-run fourth inning, Port Byron took down Weedsport 6-3 on Monday at Weedsport High School.
All three of the Panthers' runs in that fourth frame came with two outs.
"We're aggressive hitters, but we were taking the strikes," Tehonica said. "Most teams want to get ahead of you with that first pitch, so a lot of the time we jump on that first pitch. If we don't make them field the ball, we can't make them make mistakes.
"That's my thing. We hit the ball, we make them make mistakes, and we capitalize on them."
The game had the look of a slugfest after the first inning. Port Byron's Colleen Jump and Nicole Namisniak dropped in consecutive one-out doubles that led to a pair of runs. Then in the bottom half, Weedsport tied it 2-2 when Christina Jackson and Morgan Flask both came around to score.
Pitchers Hannah Jones for Port Byron and Jackson for Weedsport settled down after that opening inning, with no runs coming home for the next two frames.
Then in the fourth, after Jackson struck out the Panthers' first two batters, four straight Port Byron hitters reached base, with an infield hit from Namisniak and a double from Jordan Cook scored three runs.
Weedsport managed one more run off the Panthers' pitcher Jones, but that wasn't enough for a comeback. In seven innings, Jones finished with 12 strikeouts, six hits against and two walks.
"Hannah Jones had control of the game right from the start, hitting her spots, changing speeds, everything," Tehonica said. "She's got no emotion. I mean there's some times I have to check her for a pulse, but she just throws the ball in and does a great job."
On the hitting front, lead-off hitter Sadie White finished 2-for-4 with two runs and a steal. Colleen Jump hit a double, scored twice and stole a base. Namisniak went 1-for-2 with two runs, three RBIs and a double. Along with her two-run double, Cook walked twice.
For Weedsport, Flash had a 2-for-4 performance that included a double, triple and run scored. Jackson (two runs, two walks), Leah Hanscomb, Trinity Davis (two steals) and Riah Davis (steal) all chipped in with a hit.
Jackson also struck out 16 batters from the circle.
While complimentary of his team's hitting and pitching on Monday against their arch country rival, Tehonica alluded to several improvements he wants to see from his team over the last couple weeks of the season.
Among them is communication. He wants his fielders to signal where the ball is put into play, and he wants to hear more chatter.
"If they had a phone, they'd be texting each other," Tehonica said. "We started the season with good communication. We've gotta work on not showing our bunt so early. We've gotta work on our cut-offs. We've gotta work on our communication between the second baseman and shortstop and who's got the base.
"They know the game. They've got the tools, they've just got to play the way I want them to play, and we're getting there."
Port Byron returns to the field on Wednesday at Onondaga. Weedsport is back at home Wednesday against Skaneateles.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.