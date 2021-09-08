 Skip to main content
Tickets now available for upcoming Auburn hall of fame banquet
AUBURN

Girls Lacrosse: Auburn vs Fayetteville-Manlius - 5

Auburn athletic director Tam Ray celebrates with the championship medals after the Maroons defeated Fayetteville-Manlius to win the Section III Class B championship game June 12 at Holland Stadium. 

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

The Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame is scheduled for Nov. 6, and will include induction selections from both 2020 and 2021.

In the athlete category for 2020, Rich Valentino, Bill Gunger, Brian Weldon, Jill Payne and Stephen Komanecky are the selections. Ed Gremli will also be inducted in the coaching category.

For the 2021 class, Auburn is honoring recently-retired athletic director Tamela Ray.

The banquet will be hosted at the Springside Inn. Tickets can be purchased at the Auburn High athletic office, or by contacting Tom Blair at (315) 730-8142.

