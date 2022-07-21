Tim Locastro, back in majors with Yankees, eyes World Series title

As the New York Yankees start the second half of the major league season, Tim Locastro has his sights on winning a World Series title.

The Yankees are in a great position. Entering Thursday, they have the best record (64-29) in the majors and a 12 1/2 game lead in the American League East. With Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Matt Carpenter leading the way, the Yankees are contenders to win the franchise's 28th championship.

Locastro is back with the Yankees after more than a month in the minors. His first half started with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, but was called up in April. He had an established role with the Yankees — he was primarily used as a pinch-runner in late innings.

A lat strain interrupted his season. He was placed on the injured list and out of action for a month.

"It was definitely frustrating because you're there with the team that's winning a lot of baseball games. It's fun. You're having a good time with everybody and winning sort of solves everything," Locastro said in an interview with The Citizen.

After recovering from the injury, Locastro was optioned to Triple-A. While in the minors, he says his job was to help Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and prepare for another promotion.

"You can get called up and down really anytime, anywhere. I understand that," he said. "I understand the situation with the team and sometimes there are no spots for you. When you get sent down, you gotta stay ready in Triple-A and help the team down there win baseball games."

With the All-Star break approaching, the Yankees recalled Locastro on Saturday. He learned that night that he would start Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

On Sunday, he delivered a memorable performance. He had three hits, including a home run, and stole two bases. The Yankees won 13-2.

"I know we wanted to end the first half on a high note and go into the All-Star break on a winning note," he said. "When I was out there, I just wanted to contribute in some way to help the team win."

The game was played exactly one year after Locastro tore his ACL against the Red Sox. The injury ended his 2021 season and required a long recovery. That was in the back of Locastro's mind when he learned he would be in the lineup on Sunday.

"I was happy that I was able to get the start on that day so I could face the challenge right in front of me and fortunately was able to play well," he said.

Now that he's back with the Yankees, he hopes that a long playoff run is in the team's future and he's prepared to help them compete for a title. But he knows that there is a possibility he could be sent down to the minors at any moment.

"I'm taking it day by day," he said. "Whatever role they want me to do, however long I'm here for, I'm ready to play whenever. This team, it's a special team. You don't want to let your teammates down. You don't want to let your coaches down. You just want to go out there and play as hard as you can and the wins will follow."