Tim Locastro exits game with injured finger, MLB record stolen base streak ends

A double whammy for Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro ended his stolen base streak and forced him out of Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals.

Locastro was caught stealing for the first time in his major league career while attempting to swipe second base in the third inning. He was in pain as he got up and shook his left hand. Replays showed that he jammed his hand into Nationals second baseman Starlin Castro's knee.

The Diamondbacks announced that Locastro, who was removed from the game, has a dislocated left pinky finger.

Locastro's major league record for consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start a career has ended. He broke the record one week ago when he recorded his 28th straight steal without being caught. The record was held by Hall of Famer Tim Raines, who stole 27 bases in a row to start his career.