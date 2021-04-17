 Skip to main content
Tim Locastro exits game with injured finger, MLB record stolen base streak ends
Tim Locastro exits game with injured finger, MLB record stolen base streak ends

Reds Diamondbacks Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro makes a turn at third base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

A double whammy for Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro ended his stolen base streak and forced him out of Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. 

Locastro was caught stealing for the first time in his major league career while attempting to swipe second base in the third inning. He was in pain as he got up and shook his left hand. Replays showed that he jammed his hand into Nationals second baseman Starlin Castro's knee. 

The Diamondbacks announced that Locastro, who was removed from the game, has a dislocated left pinky finger. 

Locastro's major league record for consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start a career has ended. He broke the record one week ago when he recorded his 28th straight steal without being caught. The record was held by Hall of Famer Tim Raines, who stole 27 bases in a row to start his career. 

After breaking the record, Locastro's cleats were sent to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown. The Hall of Fame said the cleats will be on display soon. 

Locastro added one more steal this week — his third of the season — to extend the record to 29 consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start his career. He is now 29-for-30 in stolen base attempts over parts of five major league seasons. 

Before the injury, Locastro had one hit in two at-bats for the Diamondbacks. After striking out in the first, he singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to nine games. 

Locastro is batting .269 with one home run this season. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

