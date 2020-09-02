Tim Locastro gets first hit-by-pitch of 2020 season, makes running catch (video)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The wait is over: Tim Locastro has been hit by a pitch.

The Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder was hit in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The count was full when Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood threw a pitch that was low and inside. It caromed off Locastro's foot for his first hit-by-pitch of the season.

Locastro, who set a Diamondbacks single-season record with 22 hits-by-pitches in 2019, wasn't hit in the club's first 35 games this season. He has been hit 186 times in his professional baseball career, according to Baseball Reference.

The latest HBP came in the final plate appearance of Locastro's start against the Dodgers. He served as the Diamondbacks' lead-off hitter and starting left field in the first of three games against Los Angeles.

Locastro struck out swinging to lead off the game. In the bottom half of the first, he nearly made a great diving catch on a line drive hit by Dodgers designated hitter A.J. Pollock. Locastro initially caught the ball, but it popped out of his glove when he hit the ground.