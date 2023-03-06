Auburn native Tim Locastro stayed hot at the plate as the New York Mets rolled to a spring training win Sunday.
Locastro hit RBI doubles in the second and fourth innings to help the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1. He also had a stolen base and scored a run.
In nine spring training games, Locastro has six hits in 17 at-bats (.353 average). Four of his hits are doubles. He has five RBI, five runs and four stolen bases.
Locastro, who signed a minor league contract with the Mets and received a non-roster invitation to spring training, is hoping to win an Opening Day roster spot.
He joined the Mets after parts of two seasons with the New York Yankees. As a Yankee, he was mostly used as a pinch-runner in late-inning situations.
