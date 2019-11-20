U.S. Rep. John Katko is joining other members of Congress in asking Major League Baseball to…
Under MLB's plan, 42 teams would be eliminated. Auburn, home of the New York-Penn League's Doubledays, is on the list. Another team on the list is the Bluefield Blue Jays, an advanced rookie team that plays in the Appalachian League.
After Locastro was drafted in the 14th round of the 2013 MLB draft by the Toronto Blue Jays, he made his professional debut with Bluefield. He batted .283, scored 28 runs and stole 12 bases in 43 games with the Blue Jays' affiliate.
In 2014, Locastro moved up to the Blue Jays' short-season Single-A team in Vancouver. In 67 games with the Northwest League club, he batted .313, was hit by 32 pitches and stole 32 bases.
Vancouver won't lose its minor league team, but it likely will be moved to a different classification. Under the MLB's proposal, the Northwest League would be one of the entities affected by contraction.
"Both Bluefield (rookie level) and Auburn/Falcon Park (where I played all my high school games and grew up going to Doubledays games) were a part of my career and helped me get to where I am today," Locastro said in an interview.
There are several explanations offered for why MLB is pursuing this plan. The quality of some of the low-level minor league facilities is a concern. The size of the minor league system — there are 160 teams — is another factor.
The proposal hasn't been adopted — yet. MLB is still in negotiations with Minor League Baseball over a new professional baseball contract. The current contract expires in September 2020.
Locastro thinks the plan would have an adverse effect on players like him. He didn't go to a big Division I program. He was a three-year star at Ithaca College, a Division III team, before being drafted by the Blue Jays. He also wasn't selected in the early rounds. As a 14th round selection, he started out at the lowest levels of the Blue Jays' minor league organization.
"It would definitely hurt to see these spots eliminated," Locastro said. "These are the levels where players are able to get their foot in the door and have their careers take off, so I hope it doesn't happen. Sometimes all you need is that one chance."
Locastro's story, and others like it, could convince MLB to take a different approach. After two successful years in advanced rookie and short-season leagues, he started the 2015 season in full-season Single-A with Lansing. He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers that year.
By 2017, he was with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City and made his major league debut in the final month of the regular season. He appeared in 21 games over two seasons with the Dodgers before being traded to the New York Yankees during last offseason.
His stint with the Yankees was short. In January, he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. While he started the season with the Diamondbacks' Triple-A team in Reno, but was called up to the big league club a handful of times.
In 91 games with the Diamondbacks, Locastro hit .250, had a .357 on-base percentage, scored 38 runs and stole 17 bases. He had three walk-off hits, including a game-winning RBI single in the Diamondbacks' final game of the season. He set a Diamondbacks single-season record with 22 hits-by-pitches. He's closing in on a major league record with 22 consecutive stolen bases to start his career. The record, set by Hall of Famer Tim Raines, is 27.
A highlight of the season: With dozens of family and friends in attendance for the Diamondbacks' two-game series at Yankee Stadium, Locastro hit his first major league home run.
