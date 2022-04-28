Tim Locastro reaches base four times, sparks Yankees rally

Trailing by two runs in the fifth inning, Tim Locastro provided the boost the New York Yankees needed.

Locastro reached on an error and utilized his speed to score from first on Marwin Gonzalez's RBI double — the first of four runs in the inning for the Yankees.

The Yankees took the lead and never looked back in a 10-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles Thursday afternoon.

Locastro, who started in center field and batted seventh, reached base four times — he had an infield single and walked twice — and scored two runs. He also recorded his third stolen base of the season.

The Auburn native's effort helped the Yankees sweep the six-game homestand. The Yankees swept a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians last weekend — Locastro hit his first home run of the season in Sunday's win — and then three games against the Orioles this week.

The six-game winning streak has the Yankees (13-6) sitting alone in first place atop the American League East. The Bronx Bombers head to Kansas City for a three-game series against the Royals that begins on Friday.

