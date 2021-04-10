Tim Locastro sets MLB record with stolen base, has career-high four hits in Diamondbacks win

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He singled in the first inning, but was picked off first. The pickoff didn't affect his stolen base streak because he wasn't attempting to steal on the play.

He bounced back in the third with another single — the first of two infield singles in the game. He advanced to third base on a Christian Walker single, but was stranded there after David Peralta flied out to end the inning.

The Diamondbacks struck in the fifth, with Locastro leading off the five-run inning. He singled again, then advanced to second on Walker's infield single. Locastro hustled to second to beat the throw and prevent the force out. He later scored when Asdrubal Cabrera walked with the bases loaded to tie the game 2-2. The Diamondbacks scored four more in the frame to grab a 6-2 lead.

Locastro led off the sixth inning with another infield single, then stole second to break the MLB record for consecutive steals to start a career. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Walker's sacrifice fly to extend the Diamondbacks' lead to 7-2.

The Diamondbacks won 8-3. It was the first home win of the season for the D-backs.