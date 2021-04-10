Tim Locastro sets MLB record with stolen base, has career-high four hits in Diamondbacks win

Tim Locastro had a career game and broke a 40-year-old major league record Saturday.
The Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder had four hits, a new career high, and set a major league record with his 28th consecutive stolen base to start a career.
The record was held by Hall of Famer Tim Raines, who stole 27 consecutive bases without being caught to start his career. Raines' streak began when he made his major league debut in 1979 and continued into the 1981 season.
Locastro, who has led the majors in sprint speed for two seasons in a row, had his first stolen base in 2017 — the year he made his MLB debut. He stole four bases with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018, then was acquired by the Diamondbacks.
In 2019, his first season with the Diamondbacks, he was second on the team with 17 stolen bases. He added four stolen bases in the shortened 2020 season and leads the team with two stolen bases this season.
Locastro's record-setting steal was one of several highlights for the Auburn High School graduate. He was the lead-off hitter and starting center fielder for the Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday.
He singled in the first inning, but was picked off first. The pickoff didn't affect his stolen base streak because he wasn't attempting to steal on the play.
He bounced back in the third with another single — the first of two infield singles in the game. He advanced to third base on a Christian Walker single, but was stranded there after David Peralta flied out to end the inning.
The Diamondbacks struck in the fifth, with Locastro leading off the five-run inning. He singled again, then advanced to second on Walker's infield single. Locastro hustled to second to beat the throw and prevent the force out. He later scored when Asdrubal Cabrera walked with the bases loaded to tie the game 2-2. The Diamondbacks scored four more in the frame to grab a 6-2 lead.
Locastro led off the sixth inning with another infield single, then stole second to break the MLB record for consecutive steals to start a career. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Walker's sacrifice fly to extend the Diamondbacks' lead to 7-2.
The Diamondbacks won 8-3. It was the first home win of the season for the D-backs.
For Locastro, it was the first four-hit game of his major league career. He had a three-hit game on Sept. 25, 2020 against the Colorado Rockies. Since making his MLB debut in 2017, he's had 17 multi-hit games — all with the Diamondbacks.
With his four-hit game, Locastro raised his batting average more than 100 points — from .167 to .276. He had four hits in his first eight games of the season before Saturday's win over the Reds.
The Diamondbacks (3-6) wrap up the series against the Reds (6-2) on Sunday.
