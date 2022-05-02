Tim Locastro steals base, scores go-ahead run as Yankees top Blue Jays

In a key early-season American League East matchup, Auburn native Tim Locastro's speed was the difference.

Locastro, who entered as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning, stole second base and scored on Gleyber Torres' RBI single — the eventual winning run in the New York Yankees 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night.

The stolen base was Locastro's fourth of the season, which leads the Yankees. He scored his eighth run in 13 games. Only five Yankees, including Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, have scored more.

His latest effort came in a clutch moment. With the game tied 2-2, Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton led off the ninth inning with a single. Locastro entered as a pinch-runner for Stanton and stole second with Josh Donaldson at the plate. Donaldson grounded out and the next batter, Aaron Hicks, struck out.

Torres came up with two outs and did not waste his opportunity. He jumped on the first pitch and hit an RBI single to right field. Locastro scored on the play to put the Yankees up 3-2.

Yankees reliever Chad Green struck out two and got Raimel Tapia to fly out to end the game and give New York its 10th consecutive win.

The Yankees (17-6) hold a 2.5-game lead over the Blue Jays (15-9) in the AL East. The two teams are back in action at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.