Tim Mead, Baseball Hall of Fame president, will resign in May

Tim Mead, who has served as president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown for nearly two years, is stepping down.

"I made the recent leap with every intention of following in the footsteps of my predecessors, in continuing their efforts in maintaining the Hall of Fame as a critical component of the game," Mead said. "Try as I might, even with the unwavering support of my family, these last 22 months have been challenging in maintaining my responsibilities to them."

Mead was named president of the Baseball Hall of Fame in April 2019 after 40 years with the Los Angeles Angels. He started with the Angels as an intern in the public relations department and rose to become an assistant general manager from 1994 to 1997. For his last 22 years with the club, he was the vice president of communications.

As Baseball Hall of Fame president, he succeeded Jeff Idelson, who announced his retirement in February 2019 after a decade in the position.

Mead's successor hasn't been named. Jane Forbes Clark, chairwoman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said the board of directors accepted Mead's resignation.

"As a respected member of the baseball community, Tim has served the game of baseball for decades," Forbes Clark said. "His genuine appreciation for the game's history and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum will be greatly missed by us."

