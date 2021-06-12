Timely hit eludes Auburn baseball in championship loss to Christian Brothers Academy

AUBURN — Baseball is a game of failure. Auburn learned that lesson the hard way on Saturday.
The Maroons were felled by Christian Brothers Academy 2-0 in the Section III Class A championship at Falcon Park.
Auburn, which out-hit the Brothers 8-3 over seven innings, couldn't come up with the big hit when necessary. Several times the Maroons had runners in scoring position, but hit into an inning-ending double play or a fly out before a run could score.
In the end, the Maroons stranded eight runners and finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
"That's the game of baseball. We outhit them and I thought (starting pitcher Will Coleman) pitched unbelievable in a championship game. He absolutely shut their bats down," Auburn coach John Turcsik said. "Unfortunately we came out on the wrong end. We fell short of our goal.
"This one hurts. We fought all the way to the end. It's hard to put into words what this team did this year, and what they meant to the coaching staff and the community."
Coleman threw all seven innings and allowed only four CBA batters to reach. He struck out four while surrendering one walk. During one stretch from the second inning to the fifth, he retired 12 straight batters — a streak that ended with a walk to his pitching counterpart, CBA's Matt Boule.
Being nearly perfect for the final six innings couldn't make due for what happened in the top of the first. After retiring the first two batters of the game, Coleman allowed three straight batters to reach. The last of those three was a two-out, two-run double by CBA's Luke Boule that turned around left fielder Alec McQueeney.
Auburn had its chance to respond in its first at-bats. Kevin Dolan worked a walk, and Cooper Polcovich and Ryan Birchard followed with singles to load the bases with one out. A sign of things to come, CBA's Matt Boule struck out the next two batters to keep the Maroons off the scoreboard.
Two more times, Auburn advanced a runner to third but couldn't bring home the run. Birchard slugged a two-out triple in the third but was stranded, and McQueeney reached third following a lead-off walk in the fourth but ultimately did not score.
In their final at-bats in the seventh, the Maroons put a pair of runners on against reliever Mike Schaefer, but Schaefer struck out Polcovich on a called third strike to end the game.
"We left a lot of guys on base. To win a game like this, you've gotta have those big hits in those big spots," Turcsik said. "We had runners in scoring position with a couple outs, but unfortunately the ball hung up a little too long and they caught it or made the play defensively. I thought our hitters had OK at-bats in those situations, we just didn't get that big hit in the big moment. In a game like this you need a spark to get you going, and it wasn't there for us today."
Now Auburn grapples with what to make of a successful, but ultimately not championship, season. The Maroons did finish undefeated in league play to capture the Salt City Athletic Conference title, but the ultimate prize — the program's ninth section title and first since 2014 — will have to wait another year.
Turcsik acknowledged the difficulty he'll have filling crucial spots on his roster. Birchard and Coleman are his top two pitchers, while starters Ryan Stewart, Jake Hansen and Zachary Mock also depart.
"I don't think you replace guys like that or production like that," Turcsik said. "You've gotta find a way to reload with the guys we've got coming back and the guys that are down below.
"Those seniors had dominant pitching and dominant hitting, and they'll be sorely missed. To be the program we want to be and competing for things like this every year, our younger guys have to step up and become those guys."
