Timely hit eludes Auburn baseball in championship loss to Christian Brothers Academy

Being nearly perfect for the final six innings couldn't make due for what happened in the top of the first. After retiring the first two batters of the game, Coleman allowed three straight batters to reach. The last of those three was a two-out, two-run double by CBA's Luke Boule that turned around left fielder Alec McQueeney.

Auburn had its chance to respond in its first at-bats. Kevin Dolan worked a walk, and Cooper Polcovich and Ryan Birchard followed with singles to load the bases with one out. A sign of things to come, CBA's Matt Boule struck out the next two batters to keep the Maroons off the scoreboard.

Two more times, Auburn advanced a runner to third but couldn't bring home the run. Birchard slugged a two-out triple in the third but was stranded, and McQueeney reached third following a lead-off walk in the fourth but ultimately did not score.

In their final at-bats in the seventh, the Maroons put a pair of runners on against reliever Mike Schaefer, but Schaefer struck out Polcovich on a called third strike to end the game.