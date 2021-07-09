Todd Frazier brings passion, power to US Olympic baseball

He also was on the U.S. collegiate national team for the 2006 World University Baseball Championship in Havana with David Price, Jake Arrieta and Sean Doolittle and on the 2010 U.S. team for Pan American Games qualifying, joined by Mike Trout, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Danny Duffy and Chris Archer, a group managed by Young.

"It's just so exciting playing for your country because you're not only representing yourself, your country, you're representing the people that fought for your country, too," Frazier said. "That's how extreme it is. You want to play good for them. And when you think like that before games and you go out and play for others, good things usually happen."

Olympic baseball is far from the high-tech life of the major leagues, where analytics departments parse spray charts, spin rates and scouting reports that some players fixate on and others ignore at their peril. When Frazier reported to the U.S., it was like a trip back in time.

"Basically, we had nothing. We had no video. We had no analytical process. It's here's your bat. Bring your own stuff. This is your jersey," he said. "We got food for you. Now go out and play. Yeah, that's what I love — everything about it."

As recently as two years ago, Frazier had 21 homers and 67 RBIs. He hopes to regain that form.