Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a year unlike any other for sports in the Cayuga County area.

While January and February proceeded as normal, March brought about unprecedented circumstances. Nine months later, there are still more questions than answers.

But 2020 wasn't completely swallowed by COVID. Several Cayuga County-area high school programs reached new heights, while an Auburn sports staple met its end.

Here are The Citizen's top local sports stories of 2020:

1. COVID-19 ravages sports calendar

From youth to interscholastic to intercollegiate to professional, no realm of the sports world could escape the impact of COVID-19.

Postponements and cancellations were abundant in mid-March as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association wrapped up its winter sports season. Because of COVID-19, winter high school championships for basketball, ice hockey and bowling could not be completed.

Later in April, it was decided that there would be no spring high school season.

Summer was filled with questions on if interscholastic sports would return in the fall and whether such activities could be done safely. Ultimately, New York state did allow low-risk sports — such as cross country, field hockey, golf and soccer — to compete. However, even with permission from state officials, several Cayuga County schools opted out of interscholastic competition in the fall.

Schools that did opt in for fall sports met obstacles along the way — positive COVID-19 tests, either from their own schools or the competition, forced frequent postponements. One program prematurely ended its season after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

High-risk sports such as basketball, football and ice hockey were not given the go ahead. Those sports, which typically occupy fall and the start of winter, will have to wait until the calendar turns to 2021.

Youth leagues were also forced to adjust, though some that typically take place in spring months were able to pick back up in late-summer. At the intercollegiate level, both Cayuga Community College's and Wells College's sports programs have been absent since March.

For the first time since 1981, there was no professional baseball in Auburn as all minor leagues, including the New York-Penn League, canceled their seasons.

The 43rd year of the Great Race also took on a unique spin. Instead of marathoners meeting on the shores of Owasco Lake, participants competed virtually. Cayuga Lake was briefly expecting to host another Bassmasters tournament, until New York's travel advisories denied anglers from traveling in from out of state.

Everyday athletics were also limited. Because of gym closers, fitness fanatics found alternative methods to work out. County officials also limited the accessibility of public playgrounds and athletic courts.

2. Auburn loses minor league baseball

A member of the New York-Penn League since 1967 — save for one year in the early 1980s when a major league affiliate could not be obtained — 2020 marked the end of professional baseball in Auburn.

It was first reported in late 2019 that Major League Baseball was looking to restructure its farm systems, and around 40 minor league cities including Auburn could be in jeopardy of losing their team. In 2020, clarity and later finality was reached.

Doubledays officials acknowledged the possibility that Auburn could lose baseball at the team's annual Hot Stove Dinner in January. In April, it was reported by Baseball America that MLB and MiLB were nearing a new Professional Baseball Agreement that would eliminate many low-level minor leagues, though the report was refuted by MiLB.

Several warning signals in the ensuing months pointed toward the end of the Doubledays. In October, Auburn Community Baseball decided not to retain general manager David Lindberg at the end of his contract. In November, a merchandise clearance sale was held to sell Doubledays apparel and souvenirs.

In December, MLB announced the formation of the Draft League for college prospects preparing for the amateur draft. While several former New York-Penn League organizations joined, Auburn passed citing the financial cost.

When MLB announced which minor league cities would retain major league affiliates moving forward, Auburn was not on the list.

"We know it's going to be different than it was, and for some people that will be problematic," Auburn city manager Jeff Dygert told The Citizen. "It's a change, and it's opened up some other opportunities for us that we probably would've never explored with the minor league baseball that was here.

"We'll lose that, but there may be opportunities for even better things down the road."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

3. Weedsport basketball wins first section title in 40 years

On the doorstep of sectional glory each of the last four years, Weedsport finally broke through in March. Facing defending state champion Cooperstown in the Section III Class C title game, the Warriors emerged with a 61-52 win.

Each of the preceding four seasons, Weedsport was a top-ranked team in the state and a high seed for the sectional tournament. But the Warriors fell short in the section semifinals four straight years under coach Jon Sgarlata — three times to Tully and once to Cooperstown.

Again the tournament's No. 1 seed in 2020, Weedsport cruised past Westmoreland and Utica Academy of Science to return to the semifinals. Facing Onondaga, the Warriors finally broke through the barrier, setting up a meeting with Cooperstown in the final.

Down by 13 in the third quarter of the championship game, it looked as through Weedsport's sectional drought would extend another year. However, crucial 3-pointers from Kelin DeJohn and Jake Brown brought the Warriors within striking distance. In the fourth, junior Justin Miles scored five straight points to put the Warriors ahead for good, clinching the program's first section title since 1980.

Brown, a senior, finished with a team-high 21 points and was named the section tournament's most valuable player.

"It's crazy to feel like this. Our school hasn't felt like this in so long," Brown said after the game. "Our school and our community around it is awesome. Cooperstown's a really tough team. They're always a good team every year. To be able to take it from them means so much to this team and the community."

Scheduled to play Section IV champion Newfield in the state quarterfinals, Weedsport was unable to pursue larger goals when winter championships were canceled due to COVID-19.

"We're not gonna cry the blues because ultimately there are people suffering and people who are sick in the world," Sgarlata said the week of the state tournament's postponement. "It's a real serious issue."

4. Skaneateles hockey finishes undefeated

Skaneateles is no stranger to sectional titles nor state tournament play. From 2015-2019, the Lakers reached the state tournament four times, won two state titles (2015, 2019) and was a finalist for another (2016).

In 2020, Skaneateles did something no previous team in its storied history had: finish unbeaten.

In 23 games, the Lakers went 22-0-1. Their only non-win was a 1-1 tie to Route 20 rival Auburn in December. The No. 1 seed in the Section III Division II tournament, Skaneateles cruised past Cortland-Homer and Whitesboro to win its fourth section title in five years. The Lakers were again dominant in its state quarterfinal game against Section VI's Starpoint.

Like others, Skaneateles' pursuit of another state title was victimized by COVID-19. The Lakers were scheduled to play Section V champion Webster Thomas in the state semifinals before the tournament was shut down.

Reflecting on the season in April, coach Mitch Major complimented his team for being a group that "had fun every day and worked hard."

"When you have a culture like that, it's fun to look back on those years and say, 'Wow, so many cool stories to tell about those guys,'" Major said. "There's not gonna be a banner up there that says state champs, but they definitely left their mark on Skaneateles hockey history."

5. Auburn sends two wrestlers to state tournament

For 42 years, Auburn wrestling went without a sectional champion.

In 2020, the Maroons had two.

Senior Keyshin Cooper (220 pounds) and junior Luca Pirozzolo (138 pounds) both emerged in the Section III Division I tournament as champions of their respective brackets.

After ending Auburn's drought in 2019, Pirozzolo became the first Auburn wrestler since the 1960s to win back-to-back titles. Cooper made history of his own as the only Section III wrestler to exit the 2020 tournament with a perfect record (25-0).

"The last three years I've come up short at this tournament," Cooper said after his final match. "I've faced a lot of adversity and I kinda felt like, when I won today that all that work paid off. I was just happy to be a Section III champ."

By virtue of their sectional wins Cooper and Pirozzolo received automatic bids to the state tournament. So did Cato-Meridian's Hunter White, a 126-pounder who was picked as a wild card for the Division II tournament. Both Cooper and White finished seventh in their respective state brackets.

Best of the rest • Moravia became the second school district in Cayuga County to switch to 8-man football. Athletic director Todd Mulvaney cited participation issues and geography as the primary factors for the change, as many of the Blue Devils' nearby rivals already made the change. In 2018, Weedsport was the first local football team to drop down. • After appearing in 91 MLB games in 2019, Auburn native Tim Locastro was back with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the shortened 2020 season. Locastro finished with a .290 batting average, 15 runs, two home runs and seven RBIs. Locastro also stole four bases, bringing his career total to 26. He is one stolen base short of Tim Raines' MLB record of consecutive steals without being caught. • Port Byron announced in July that it was merging its varsity wrestling team with Jordan-Elbridge, starting with the 2020-21 season. The two schools previously merged modified programs in 2019-20. Jordan-Elbridge will serve as the host school. • Skaneateles hockey and Weedsport boys basketball weren't the only local programs to earn sectional titles in 2020. Weedsport's swim program won its second straight Section III Class C title, totaling 401 points to edge Lowville at the championship meet. • Retired pro hockey player and Auburn native J.D. Forrest was named head coach of the American Hockey League's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in September. Forrest had been an assistant with the Penguins since 2016-17. Prior to his retirement in 2014, Forrest played four years at Boston College, then played in the AHL and overseas as a professional.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.