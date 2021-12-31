Top local sports stories of 2021: Locastro's eventful year, Skaneateles football lawsuit and more

In a year that began with empty gymnasiums, sports returned to every day life in Cayuga County in a big way in 2021.

While 2020 was marred by COVID-19 cancellations, 2021 celebrated the relative return to normalcy.

It was also a year of great change. The Auburn Doubledays, longtime staples in minor league baseball, found a new home; several veteran high school coaches called it quits, and multiple interscholastic programs broke through for long-awaited championships.

Here are the top local sports stories for 2021:

1: Tim Locastro's eventful year

Locastro, a former Auburn High and Ithaca College baseball star, endured the ups and the downs of being a professional ballplayer in 2021.

The 29-year-old began the season as a reserve outfielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks. On April 10, he broke a major league record for consecutive stolen bases to begin an MLB career with 28.

The previous record, held by Hall of Famer Tim Raines, had stood for 40 years. The cleats worn during the record-breaking steal were mailed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Locastro's season came to a screeching halt a week later when he dislocated his pinkie finger during a stolen base attempt against the Washington Nationals.

The setback landed Locastro on the injured list for over a month.

On July 1, a lifelong dream came true as Locastro was traded to the New York Yankees.

"I know the Yankees' standard is to win and that's really the only thing I'm concerned about," he said in an interview with The Citizen following the trade. "Any way I can help this team win, that's what I want to do."

Locastro provided a much-needed energetic boost to the Yankees lineup, but the experience was ultimately short-lived. On July 17, less than three weeks after being acquired by New York, Locastro tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while trying to catch a fly ball in foul territory against the Boston Red Sox.

He underwent reconstructive surgery the following Wednesday, which ended his 2021 season.

After the season, Locastro was placed on waivers by the Yankees, and then claimed by the rival Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox then non-tendered his contract, making Locastro a free agent.

With MLB rosters frozen due to the player lockout, Locastro is ineligible to sign with another team. However, after non-tendering his contract, the Red Sox are still reportedly interested in re-signing Locastro once the lockout ends.

2. Auburn football team goes undefeated

Unable to make a run at a Class A section or state title in fall 2020 due to COVID-19, the Auburn football program set a new goal: to finish the spring 2021 season with a perfect record.

Such an accomplishment hadn't been achieved by the Maroons in 45 years, and the goal was put in jeopardy the first week of the season as Auburn's season-opening game was canceled.

Over the next five weeks, whether it was through four quarters of domination or last-minute heroics, the Maroons were perfect.

On March 26, in its first game in 16 months, Auburn rallied to beat West Genesee. Two weeks later, a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Troy Churney to receiver Zach Galbally completed a 20-14 comeback win over CBA.

The Maroons' flair for the dramatic continued through their fifth and final game of the season, at Fayetteville-Manlius. Needing three overtime periods, Auburn was able to overcome the Hornets, 50-49, capped off by Churney's 1-yard touchdown run to end it.

"So many times this season we had our backs against the wall or got ourselves into a jam," Maroons coach Dave Moskov said. "We got out of it because of how these kids prepared during this long, long offseason. Even when they make mistakes and get in a hole, they battle back."

3: Skaneateles coach embroiled in lawsuit against school district

Joe Sindoni led the Skaneateles football program to state and section titles in 2017 and 2018. In 2021, he was fighting for his job.

Stemming from alleged involvement in a "Turkey Bowl" game on Skaneateles school district properly during COVID-19 lockdowns, Sindoni was dismissed as Lakers varsity coach in January.

Despite the ongoing lawsuit, the Skaneateles school district and Sindoni agreed to allow the coach to continue in his position through the fall 2021 season. With Sindoni back in the fold, the Lakers started their season 9-0 and won the Section III Class C title, before bowing out in the state tournament to eventual champion Chenango Forks.

In November, Sindoni announced in a letter to the Skaneateles football community that he was resigning as Skaneateles football coach.

"This has always been the time frame I had laid out, and the end of the commitment I made to this group of kids," Sindoni told The Citizen. ""My priority is being there for my kids who are in high school sports, and making sure I can be there and be present."

4. Interscholastic sectional play returns, two Auburn programs secure titles

Sectional competition did not take place for Cayuga County-area teams following the fall 2020 or winter 2020-21 seasons.

With decreasing COVID-19 rates, organizers in Section III and Section IV felt comfortable restarting sectional tournaments for the spring 2021 seasons.

Baseball, softball and lacrosse teams — after losing their 2020 seasons — were the first student-athletes able to play in postseason tournaments, with all games taking place in a one-week span in June.

For two Auburn varsity programs, the return of sectional play was a fruitful one.

After suffering defeats in the 2018 and 2019 championship games, Auburn girls lacrosse won its first section title in program history on June 12 by defeating Fayetteville-Manlius — the same team who had topped Auburn in the previous two title matches.

In its 15 games, Auburn outscored its opponents 305-66.

"This team has just exceeded expectations over and over again," coach Bill Dean said. "To be able to do it in that fashion and for them to be able to have those margins that they've had all year is really incredible."

Auburn softball, in its own unique fashion, also claimed a Section III Class A crown. The Maroons began their title journey on June 9 in the quarterfinals against Central Square.

The game, took 23 hours and 57 minutes to finish, as a thunderstorm rolled through the Auburn area Tuesday evening which forced a one-day postponement.

After the delay, Auburn defeated the Red Hawks in extra innings on Morgan Cook's walk-off home run.

Auburn made quicker work of Chittenango in the section semifinals, beating the Bears 6-2 thanks to Elise Clifford's three-run homer in the seventh inning.

Then in the final against Jamesville-DeWitt — with coach Kelley Horbal unable to attend due to the impending birth of her daughter Allie — the Maroons held off the Red Rams 7-6 to win the Section III championship.

"A weird year, a different year, but clearly this year was our year, and it was so exciting," Horbal said after the final win.

5. Doubledays find new home

The Auburn Doubledays ended 2020 with an uncertain future. They finish 2021 with security.

With Major League Baseball restructuring its minor league system, the Doubledays were without a home entering 2021. The New York-Penn League, which Auburn was a member of for decades, had effectively evaporated.

In February, Auburn's city council came to an agreement with Bob Ohmann and Don Lewis, who would assume control over the D'days and transition the team to the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

The D'days' first season in the PGCBL began in July and ended in August, with the team advancing to the PGCBL semifinals.

Following the season, the D'days agreed on a two-year contract extension with manager Ben Julian, which coincides with the initial three-year rental agreement the team has with Falcon Park.

"With the players (Julian) put together on the field and the accomplishment they made to get to the semifinals was fantastic," Lewis said. "It was a great first year and Auburn really opened their arms wide for us."

Best of the rest • Skaneateles soccer became the first boys soccer program in three years to earn back-to-back state titles. The Lakers, who won the Class B title in 2019, defeated Bath-Haverling in the 2021 Class B championship to earn the program's fourth New York state title. Each of the Lakers' last two title runs ended on overtime goals. Toward the end of the season, longtime Lakers coaches Aaron Moss and Jon Dower announced they were retiring from coaching at Skaneateles. Their departure marks one of the most successful coaching tenures in central New York. • As Auburn football was progressing through its undefeated spring season, the team's kicker made history. Senior Amelia Bartolotta became the first female to suit up for the Maroons in the program's 130-year existence and later became the first female to kick an extra point. In an April 9 win over Central Square, Bartolotta converted all six of her extra point attempts in the Maroons' victory. • After leading the Auburn athletic program for 26 years, Tamela Ray retired following the spring season. Ray, a graduate of Union Springs and accomplished collegiate field hockey and softball player, was crucial to the development of Auburn's athletic offerings, including the Holland Stadium turf and the school district's weightlifting facilities. She also founded the Maroons' girls lacrosse program, which claimed its first section title this spring. Ray was inducted into the Auburn athletic hall of fame in November.

