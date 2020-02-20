Tournament time: Section IV releases basketball brackets
BASKETBALL

Tournament time: Section IV releases basketball brackets

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Moravia Union Springs 8.JPG

Moravia's Deegan Sovocool pulls down a rebound against Union Springs on Jan. 28. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Section IV revealed its boys and girls basketball brackets on Thursday, and five Cayuga County teams will continue their seasons in their respective tournaments.

In the Class C boys tournament, both Moravia and Union Springs will begin at home. Moravia (12-7) is the No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Walton (11-9) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The eighth seed, Union Springs (12-8) is home against No. 9 Deposit/Hancock (13-7), also at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Southern Cayuga (8-11) also slipped into the tournament. The Chiefs are seeded 15th and will travel to Delhi for a 6 p.m. tip Tuesday.

In the girls Class C bracket, Union Springs (16-3) will host No. 13 Tioga (9-10) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, Moravia (8-10) is the 14th seed and will travel to No. 3 Unatego (17-2) on Wednesday.

Before playoffs, Union Springs faced top-seeded Newfield Thursday night in the IAC Small School championship, which could provide a preview for an upcoming playoff match-up. Newfield is the No. 1 overall seed in Class C. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News