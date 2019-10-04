WEEDSPORT — The Warriors, led by the Mabbett brothers, couldn't be stopped.
Weedsport gained more than 500 yards on the ground and the triplets accounted for six of the Warriors' nine touchdowns in a 62-30 win over West Canada Valley Friday night.
Owen Mabbett opened the scoring with a 37-yard touchdown run. Aidan Mabbett had a 2-yard run on fourth down to keep the drive alive.
West Canada Valley drove down the field and had first and goal, but the Warriors stuffed a fourth down play and forced a turnover on downs.
On the ensuing drive, the Warriors covered 97 yards in 11 plays. Owen Mabbett completed a 26-yard pass to Joel Blumer, who made a juggling catch. One play later, Connor Mabbett scored on a 15-yard run to put the Warriors up 16-0.
The Warriors added to their lead when Owen Mabbett threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Joshua O'Connor. Aidan Mabbett scored on a 64-yard run and Jacob Maloof ran 35 yards for a touchdown to give the Warriors a 34-0 lead before halftime.
Reese Ahearn preserved the first half shutout with an interception in the end zone. It was another important defensive play for the Warriors against a team that entered averaging 62 points per game. The Warriors forced three turnovers in the win over West Canada Valley.
"I think we were able to keep the receivers in front of us," Weedsport coach Jon Sgarlata said. "When they did hit a couple over our heads, we were able to run them down and keep them out of the end zone. We got the two stops in the first inside the 10. I think it was first-and-goal both times. We were able to prevent the big play, which was really the key because they have a lot of speed."
Aidan Mabbett padded the Warriors' lead in the third quarter with a 24-yard touchdown run. West Canada Valley ended the shutout when Nathaniel Rath scored, but the Warriors led 42-6.
You have free articles remaining.
After West Canada Valley scored on a long touchdown pass to cut Weedsport's lead to 42-14, the Warriors answered back. Owen Mabbett threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Joel Blumer early in the fourth quarter. The Warriors scored again on Joe Guy's 4-yard run. Aidan Mabbett's 63-yard run set up Guy's touchdown.
West Canada Valley scored two more touchdowns. In between the scores, Jacob Maloof ran 58 yards for a touchdown.
The Warriors finished with 505 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Sgarlata credited the offensive line for creating space for their running backs.
"One guy is carrying, so even our other backs have to block on those plays," he said. "We have some complex schemes that we run. It really comes down to that — making the right cuts and coach (Rob Piascik) calling the right plays at the right time."
Jacob Maloof had 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Blumer was the leading receiver with three catches for 57 yards.
But the Warriors' offense was led by the triplets. Owen Mabbett had 103 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 46 yards and a score. Connor Mabbett had 44 rushing yards and a touchdown. Aidan Mabbett led Weedsport with 198 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
"It would be good to have just one of those guys. They'd be impactful," Sgarlata said. "And then when you have three of them, they all have one thing they excel at and they all have something that they need to feed off other people for. Ultimately, their the guys that make us go."
The Warriors (3-0) will play their first road game of the season at New York Mills. The game is scheduled for noon Saturday, Oct. 12.