Triumphant return: Baran, Pidlypchak advance in Citizens Masters bowling tournament

SKANEATELES — Tim Pidlypchak and Neale Baran gave up bowling four years ago. Both walked away from the game for different reasons yet the pair have made a triumphant return to the sport at the 58th annual Citizen Masters Men’s Bowling Tournament.
Despite the lengthy layoff, both Pidlypchak and Baran find themselves undefeated in match play at 5-0 going into the final day of the tournament. Both are humbled and excited by their current situation.
"This is very overwhelming," Baran said. "There are a lot of amazing bowlers who come out for this tournament."
"I’m shocked by my success," Pidlypchak said. "It’s been awhile since I’ve bowled this much."
Pidlypchak defeated Melvin Tweed, 784-681, while Baran came back to beat Kevin Mead, 694-641, to stay in the winner’s bracket Saturday at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles. Baran and Pidlypchak will face each other Sunday with the winner earning the top seed in the championship round at Cedar House.
The 43-year-old Baran, of Auburn, stopped bowling four years ago because of his work schedule and a couple of injuries. But this season, he was bit by the bowling bug again while open bowling.
"I picked up a ball for the first time in years last fall and decided to get back into it," Baran said. "I’m very surprised at how well I’m doing considering an absence of four years."
The left-handed Baran rallied from 33 pins down to overtake Mead thanks to a 255 third game.
Pidlypchak’s sabbatical from bowling had everything to do with his children’s busy school and sports schedules. Seventeen-year-old Amber and 12-year-old Caleb are on their respective Auburn High School varsity bowling teams.
"I haven’t bowled in a league in about four years," Pidlypchak said. "With my kids' schedules it’s been crazy and it’s been hard to fit in bowling."
Pidlypchak, 44, rolled a 278 opening game against Tweed en route to an impressive 784 set.
"Getting back into bowling, it’s like riding a bike just like they say," Pidlypchak said.
Joe Willis III’s reign as Masters champion came to an end as he was eliminated by Garrett Bishop, 710-657. Bishop had 11 in a row in his first game but left the 7-10 on his last ball for a 298.
Bishop earned a spot in Sunday’s semifinal round with a 721-697 win over 2018 Masters champion Mike Suarez. Bishop’s next opponent in the losers bracket will be Tweed, who won a 743-718 shootout with Mead.
The tournament began with qualifying Jan. 4-5 at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport with 116 bowlers vying for 64 spots in match play. As the defending champ, Willis received the top seed in match play.
The Citizen Masters truly tests a bowler’s ability to adjust to four different bowling centers during the tournament. Match play began Jan. 11 at Starlite Lanes in Aurelius before moving to Falcon Lanes in Auburn on Jan. 12. Cedar House is the fourth and final stop of the tournament.