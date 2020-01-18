Triumphant return: Baran, Pidlypchak advance in Citizens Masters bowling tournament

SKANEATELES — Tim Pidlypchak and Neale Baran gave up bowling four years ago. Both walked away from the game for different reasons yet the pair have made a triumphant return to the sport at the 58th annual Citizen Masters Men’s Bowling Tournament.

Despite the lengthy layoff, both Pidlypchak and Baran find themselves undefeated in match play at 5-0 going into the final day of the tournament. Both are humbled and excited by their current situation.

"This is very overwhelming," Baran said. "There are a lot of amazing bowlers who come out for this tournament."

"I’m shocked by my success," Pidlypchak said. "It’s been awhile since I’ve bowled this much."

Pidlypchak defeated Melvin Tweed, 784-681, while Baran came back to beat Kevin Mead, 694-641, to stay in the winner’s bracket Saturday at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles. Baran and Pidlypchak will face each other Sunday with the winner earning the top seed in the championship round at Cedar House.

The 43-year-old Baran, of Auburn, stopped bowling four years ago because of his work schedule and a couple of injuries. But this season, he was bit by the bowling bug again while open bowling.