Tucker runs for 181 yards as Syracuse rolls past Ohio 29-9

ATHENS, Ohio — Sean Tucker set a career high with 181 rushing yards and a touchdown as Syracuse pulled away from Ohio in the second half for a 29-9 win Saturday.

The Orange scored nine points in the first half and never looked back. Tucker broke free for a 47-yard run on Syracuse's second offensive play put the Orange in the red zone and Tommy DeVito scampered for a 6-yard score.

Syracuse took advantage of a muffed kickoff and forced a safety by tackling De'Montre Tuggle in the end zone.

DeVito played his first game after suffering a season-ending leg injury in Syracuse's fourth game of the 2020 season, connecting on 11 of 17 passes for 92 yards.

The Bobcats failed to score a touchdown in Tim Albin's debut as head coach. Albin succeeds Frank Solich after 16 years as the team's offensive coordinator.

Stephen Johnson, a transfer from Oklahoma, made three field goals of more than 22 yards after missing a 50-yard attempt on Ohio's opening drive

Jerome Buckner led all receivers with 102 yards on seven receptions to lead the Bobcats.

THE TAKEAWAY