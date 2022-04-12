Turcsik earns 100th win as Auburn baseball shuts out Oswego

AUBURN — Ten seasons to the day that he earned his first win as Auburn varsity baseball coach, John Turcsik celebrated his 100th.

The Maroons rewarded their longtime coach with an 11-0 shutout win against Oswego Tuesday at Falcon Park.

Auburn's ho-hum effort included only three hits against while the defense had an errorless performance.

The clean performance was the most important gift for Turcsik, but after the game his team rewarded him with a game ball that featured every player's signature — a gesture that mimics the Maroons' tribute following Turcsik's first victory.

"It makes you think about all the teams you've had over the years. Ten years now and a lot of players that have played for me," Turcsik said. "It makes you think about all the relationships and what these guys have done on the field over the years.

"Coaching is something I love doing and I want to see these guys be successful on and off the field. It's an honor to coach Auburn baseball. There's a lot of history here."

Turcsik's first win, which also coincidentally happened on an April Tuesday at Falcon Park, was much more competitive than his latest. Auburn struck for three runs in the first inning against Oswego, and that was more than enough cushion to earn the second win of the season.

The Maroons received a dominant performance from their two pitchers. Right-hander Owen Birchard went the first four innings and totaled 11 strikeouts with three hits and two walks against.

Lucas West went the final three innings and didn't allow a baserunner while striking out six.

Their performances come on the heels of a one-run, three-hit outing by Auburn hurlers Cooper Polcovich, Jonathan Herrick and Colin Buchanan on Monday.

"The guys we have this year, they've risen to the occasion the first two games," Turcsik said. "Between Polcovich, West and Birchard those are three solid starters and we've got guys in the mix after that. They got their feet wet last year and I think it's gonna be an exciting year for all three of them."

Birchard did run into trouble in the second and third innings. In the second, he plunked the Buccaneers' J Thompson with none out (who'd advance to second on a wild pitch moments later). The sophomore answered with three straight strikeouts to prevent the runner from coming home.

Oswego then loaded the bases with one out in the third, but Birchard was again able to stop the bleeding. He forced a pop out and then snared a line drive for the final two outs.

"It was great to see. They had an opportunity to score and put some pressure on us, and our guys didn't fold," Turcsik said. "We're gonna be in some tough games, some close games. I'm confident that experience there will help us grow."

Auburn managed nine hits on offense, and the opportunistic Maroons also took advantage of four Oswego errors.

The hardest hit balls came off the bats of West and senior shortstop Kevin Dolan. West drilled a gapper to right field in the bottom of the third that resulted in a triple and run scored, while Dolan placed a line drive in the same spot with the bases loaded in the sixth that scored a pair of runs.

West finished 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Dolan (two runs, two RBIs) and Polcovich (two runs, two RBIs) both had multi-hit games. Jayden DeAngelis added a double and two RBIs.

Jason Irwin (run, RBI, walk), Caden Becker (run) and Mason Jasniewski (run) also posted hits.

With win No. 100 in tow, Turcsik now looks to add another sectional title to the Auburn resume. The Maroons reached the Class A section final last spring, but ultimately lost out at home to Christian Brothers Academy.

Turcsik believes Auburn has a chance to be right back in the thick of things this season.

"Going into this season, I knew we had some good talent coming up from the JV level. The mix of new guys and the guys we had last year is real exciting," Turcsik said. "We have a good opportunity to be comparable to the team we had last year. It's easy on paper to say that, but another thing to do it. There's things we have to work on, but I like what I see from the team."

Auburn (2-0) is home against Elmira Heights on Thursday.

