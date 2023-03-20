Tournaments for the 2023 Junior Masters were completed over the weekend, and two new champions have been crowned.

Garett Tuuri won the boys division, averaging a 205 across 21 games during the tournament. In the girls division, Brianna Baker emerged in first place.

For their efforts, Tuuri and Baker both earn $100 in scholarship money.

Tuuri edged Jack Sliwka in the boys’ final Sunday afternoon at King Ferry Bowling Center. Tuuri, the representative in the winners bracket, fell in the first round to Sliwka 643 to 538, but rebounded in the second round to win 640 to 638.

Baker worked her way through the losers bracket in the girls tournament, eventually reaching the final where she defeated Grace Ryan by scores of 454 to 441 and 442 to 427.

Sliwka (213 over 27 games), Parker Miller (213 over 18 games) and Ethan Reitema (175 over 21 games) rounded out the top four in the boys tournament.

Ryan (153 over 18 games), Marissa Capone (170 over 18 games) and Abbey Slater (139 over 12 games) were the top four finalists in the girls tournament.

The runners-up earn $75 in scholarship money, third place takes home $50 and fourth place receives $25.

Junior Masters 2023 Finals Results

BOYS

Saturday 3/18/23 at 1:00pm at King Ferry Bowling Center

Loser’s Bracket

Ethan Reitema 519 vs Dominic Capone 491

Jack Sliwka 642 vs Lucas McConnell 492

Saturday 3/18/23 at 2:30pm at King Ferry Bowling Center

Loser’s Bracket

Ethan Reitema 479 vs Jack Sliwka 573

Winner’s Bracket

Parker Miller 563 vs Garett Tuuri 573

Sunday 3/19/23 at 12:00pm at King Ferry Bowling Center

Loser’s Bracket

Jack Sliwka 653 vs Parker Miller 646

Sunday 3/19/23 at 1:00pm at KFBC

Final

Garett Tuuri 538 vs Jack Sliwka 643

Final Round 2

Garett Tuuri 640 vs Jack Sliwka 638

FINAL RESULTS

1st Place & $100 Scholarship: Garett Tuuri (Averaged 205 over 21 Games)

2nd Place & $75 Scholarship: Jack Sliwka (Averaged 213 over 27 Games)

3rd Place & $50 Scholarship: Parker Miller (Averaged 213 over 18 Games)

4th Place & $25 Scholarship: Ethan Reitema (Averaged 175 over 21 Games)

GIRLS

Saturday 3/18/23 at 1:00pm at King Ferry Bowling Center

Loser’s Bracket

BYE (0) vs Bella Baker (Forfeit/No Show)

Marissa Capone 565 vs Abbey Slater 415

Saturday 3/18/23 at 2:30pm at King Ferry Bowling Center

Loser’s Bracket

BYE (0) vs Marissa Capone 565

Winner’s Bracket

Brianna Baker 408 vs Grace Ryan 422

Sunday 3/19/23 at 12:00pm at King Ferry Bowling Center

Loser’s Bracket

Marissa Capone 453 vs Brianna Baker 520

Sunday 3/19/23 at 1:00pm at King Ferry Bowling Center

FINAL

Grace Ryan 441 vs Brianna Baker 454

FINAL Round 2

Grace Ryan 427 vs Brianna Baker 442

FINAL RESULTS

1st Place & $100 Scholarship: Brianna Baker (Averaged 157 over 21 Games)

2nd Place & $75 Scholarship: Grace Ryan (Averaged 153 over 18 Games)

3rd Place & $50 Scholarship: Marissa Capone (Averaged 170 over 18 Games)

4th Place & $25 Scholarship: Abbey Slater (Averaged 139 over 12 Games)