Twelve Syracuse women's basketball players enter transfer portal

Hillsman said his conversations with departing players were as brief as 10 seconds and not adversarial.

"Most conversations don't have a laundry list," he said. "Some don't talk, just say they want to move on to pursue another option. You hug them and you tell them, 'I love you. Thank you. Anything I can do to help you, I will.' "

Hillsman also felt COVID-19 was a factor because of all the isolation and restrictions.

"You have to wear a mask, don't go anywhere, wash your hands, you can't be around people, stay in your bubble, you can't go to class, all your classes are online," he said. "It wasn't fun for me every day trying to enforce that, but we had to. We didn't do anything as a team, even on the road. It was a really tough year. How much that had to do with it, I don't know, but it definitely made the year less than enjoyable for all of us."

The Orange were ranked No. 23 in the AP preseason poll but faltered during a season of cancellations and stoppages. They finished 15-9 after a 35-point, second-round loss to UConn in the NCAA Tournament, the memory of that championship run five years ago an afterthought at best.