Two high-flying offenses meet as Bills set to host Chiefs

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, meantime, dropped a 40-32 clunker to the Las Vegas Raiders, snapping a franchise-best 13-game winning streak. Mahomes might have topped 300 yards passing for the 20th time in his career, but his interception — his first of the season — with 5:31 left ended the Chiefs' comeback bid.

"We had some shots here and there that we hit. We were able to go down there and score some points, but we weren't able to execute at the level we wanted," Mahomes said.

Though much of the buzz is focused on two potent offenses, the difference might come down to which defense performs better.

The Chiefs' troubles are stopping the run in having allowed 150 or more yards rushing three times already.

The Bills are struggling against opposing quarterbacks, in having given up 10 touchdowns passing, five more than last year.

GAME CHANGE

The game was initially scheduled for Thursday night, but moved to Monday at 5 p.m. EDT after the Bills' game against Tennessee was moved to Tuesday because of the Titans testing positive for COVID-19.