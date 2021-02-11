Two spectators per player allowed at Skaneateles indoor high school games, minus hockey

On Thursday, YMCA branch director Dorothea Hughes told The Citizen that the facility's spectator ban remains in place in all other circumstances despite the school district's new stance for winter sports.

At this time, the YMCA is housing several youth hockey teams, the high school's two varsity teams, as well as Cortland-Homer's varsity team. Club swimming teams are also using the pool, and the gym is being rented out to the high school for the modified basketball teams to practice.

Hughes said logistical issues are the reason behind the current spectator limits. Anyone who enters the building is required to take a temperature check, take part in a health screening, and sign a waiver for insurance purposes.

"Things are moving at lightning speed for us," Hughes said. "Our volume has increased dramatically. We are not prepared to allow spectators. When we do it will be across the board for all activities in the building, and we are not in the position to do that at this moment. We continue to evaluate our capacity to do that and still enforce all of our safety protocols that have been in place for 10 months.

"It's a really condensed (high school) season and there's not a lot of wiggle room. It's not a probability at this point, but it's always a possibility and we will continue to evaluate."

At Wednesday's board of education meeting, Musso said that some hockey parents are allowed into the facility because they volunteer for game operations, such as patrolling the penalty boxes and operating the score clock. However, those responsibilities are appointed by the school district and sports boosters, not the YMCA.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.