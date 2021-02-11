Two spectators per player allowed at Skaneateles indoor high school games, minus hockey

Parents in the Skaneateles Central School District will have the opportunity to watch their student-athletes compete in person this winter.
The school district's board of education approved a motion on Wednesday to allow two spectators per student-athlete at home sporting events for the current winter season.
The approval currently applies to boys and girls basketball at the varsity, junior varsity and modified levels. It would also apply to boys and girls ice hockey, both of which play their home games at the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center. However, the Skaneateles YMCA currently does not permit any spectators for high school events.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association and Onondaga County already allowed for two spectators at high school sporting events, but individual school districts make the final determination.
The school will also explore allowing spectators into the cafeteria, where there is viewing access to the gym.
"These kids deserve to have their parents in the stands," said Michael Kell, vice president of the board of education. "Everywhere you go, outside of a public institution, you can do this. This is asinine that we're even having these conversations."
While Skaneateles has given the OK to allow multiple spectators, opposing school districts for each game must sign off on outside admission, or Skaneateles will not permit fans into the gym.
Athletic director Stephen Musso said during the meeting that he has reached out to 35 schools to determine who would be willing to travel to Skaneateles if spectators were allowed. According to Musso, out of 29 responses only three would be willing to play in Skaneateles with fans: West Genesee, Oswego and Cortland.
Under the current varsity schedule, Skaneateles' girls basketball game March 11 against Cortland would be the only contest that would allow fans with the aforementioned stipulations. The boys varsity basketball team is not scheduled to host West Genesee, Oswego or Cortland. The boys and girls varsity hockey teams do have home games scheduled against all three schools, but current YMCA guidelines prohibit spectators.
Supportive of allowing spectators, board member Danielle Fleckenstein said, "There's a chance that over the next week, two weeks, month of the season that some of these other schools may change their stance."
Skaneateles' boys hockey team played its first home game of the season Wednesday night and plays at home again Thursday. After Thursday's game, only seven home games remain in the Lakers' season. The girls hockey team currently has three home games scheduled for this season, the first slated for March 1. According to the YMCA's guidelines for varsity ice hockey, dated Jan. 28, no spectators will be allowed at games.
The YMCA does allow a parent to accompany Mite-level players (8-and-under) into the building to assist with equipment, and those parents can remain in the building for the duration of the game or practice.
On Thursday, YMCA branch director Dorothea Hughes told The Citizen that the facility's spectator ban remains in place in all other circumstances despite the school district's new stance for winter sports.
At this time, the YMCA is housing several youth hockey teams, the high school's two varsity teams, as well as Cortland-Homer's varsity team. Club swimming teams are also using the pool, and the gym is being rented out to the high school for the modified basketball teams to practice.
Hughes said logistical issues are the reason behind the current spectator limits. Anyone who enters the building is required to take a temperature check, take part in a health screening, and sign a waiver for insurance purposes.
"Things are moving at lightning speed for us," Hughes said. "Our volume has increased dramatically. We are not prepared to allow spectators. When we do it will be across the board for all activities in the building, and we are not in the position to do that at this moment. We continue to evaluate our capacity to do that and still enforce all of our safety protocols that have been in place for 10 months.
"It's a really condensed (high school) season and there's not a lot of wiggle room. It's not a probability at this point, but it's always a possibility and we will continue to evaluate."
At Wednesday's board of education meeting, Musso said that some hockey parents are allowed into the facility because they volunteer for game operations, such as patrolling the penalty boxes and operating the score clock. However, those responsibilities are appointed by the school district and sports boosters, not the YMCA.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.