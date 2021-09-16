Tyburn Academy sports banquet set for October, Boeheim to appear

Tyburn Academy is hosting its annual Syracuse University sports banquet next month, with notable SU personnel expected to attend.

The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Sennett Fire House, will honor Assemblyman Gary Finch.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim will be a guest speaker, while announcer Doug Logan will serve as emcee.

Tyburn plans to hold a sports memorabilia auction, and attendees will also have an opportunity for a photograph with Boeheim.

Tickets to attend cost $50 and can be purchased at Tyburn Academy. Interested parties can also call (315) 252-2937 to reserve seats. Tickets include dinner catered by CIAO.

