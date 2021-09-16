 Skip to main content
Tyburn Academy sports banquet set for October, Boeheim to appear
COMMUNITY

Tyburn Academy sports banquet set for October, Boeheim to appear

Boeheim speaks at Tyburn Academy Sports Banquet

Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim speaks at the Tyburn Academy Sports Banquet at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, Oct. 16, 2019 in Auburn. Assistant coaches, from center to right, Allen Griffin, Adrian Autry and Gerry McNamara were also in attendance. 

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

Tyburn Academy is hosting its annual Syracuse University sports banquet next month, with notable SU personnel expected to attend.

The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Sennett Fire House, will honor Assemblyman Gary Finch.

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim will be a guest speaker, while announcer Doug Logan will serve as emcee.

Tyburn plans to hold a sports memorabilia auction, and attendees will also have an opportunity for a photograph with Boeheim.

Tickets to attend cost $50 and can be purchased at Tyburn Academy. Interested parties can also call (315) 252-2937 to reserve seats. Tickets include dinner catered by CIAO. 

