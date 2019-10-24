{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn Mighty Mites set for championship game

The Auburn Mighty Mites youth football team will play in the division championship game on Saturday.

The undefeated Auburn Mighty Mites football team will play Central Square for the East Division championship at Chittenango High School Saturday.

Auburn (8-0) scored 20 unanswered points to beat Central Square 26-20 in their first meeting. Auburn also topped Pulaski twice, 13-12 (OT) in the second round of the playoffs and 20-6 in the regular season. The Indians defeated Cicero 12-0 in the playoffs and 20-16 in the regular season.

Auburn also took wins over Mexico, 20-16, and Phoenix, 24-6, in the regular season.

