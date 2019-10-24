The undefeated Auburn Mighty Mites football team will play Central Square for the East Division championship at Chittenango High School Saturday.
Auburn (8-0) scored 20 unanswered points to beat Central Square 26-20 in their first meeting. Auburn also topped Pulaski twice, 13-12 (OT) in the second round of the playoffs and 20-6 in the regular season. The Indians defeated Cicero 12-0 in the playoffs and 20-16 in the regular season.
Auburn also took wins over Mexico, 20-16, and Phoenix, 24-6, in the regular season.