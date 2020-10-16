Unbeaten Liberty visits struggling Syracuse in big test

A year ago, Hugh Freeze was relegated to a hospital bed to coach his first game at Liberty and watched his Flames get steamrolled at home by No. 22 Syracuse.

They meet again on Saturday in the Carrier Dome, and this time the Flames are unbeaten after four games and favored against the struggling Orange (1-3). Syracuse will be playing its lone nonconference game of the season and looking for a reversal of fortune after last week's 38-24 loss to previously winless Duke.

It's an important moment for Freeze and his team. Liberty has won six straight games dating to last season and has never defeated an Atlantic Coast Conference team in eight tries.

"Well, I mean, everything we do is about in year two, trying to advance our program," said Freeze, who won't have to worry about back surgery this time. "What better opportunity do you have than to go play an ACC team on the road and, you know, hopefully be in the game and have a chance to compete to win it? That's our goal.

"Are we ready for those opportunities yet? You know, I don't know."

Orange coach Dino Babers, forced to play an awful lot of freshmen because of injuries, is wary.

"I think they're better," Babers said. "They're a complete football team."