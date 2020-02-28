UNC looks to extend streak vs. Syracuse

North Carolina looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Syracuse when the two teams face off on Saturday at the Carrier Dome. North Carolina has won by an average of 11 points in its last eight wins over the Orange. Syracuse's last win in the series came on Jan. 11, 2014, a 57-45 win.

TEAMS: North Carolina (11-17, 4-13) vs. Syracuse (16-12, 9-8)

TIME AND PLACE: 4 p.m. Saturday, Carrier Dome, Syracuse

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Syracuse has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Elijah Hughes, Joseph Girard III, Buddy Boeheim and Quincy Guerrier have combined to account for 73 percent of the team's scoring this year and 71 percent of all Orange points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Cole Anthony has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all North Carolina field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Carolina is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 11-7 when scoring at least 65.

COLD SPELL: North Carolina has lost its last four road games, scoring 61.8 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Syracuse has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among ACC teams.

