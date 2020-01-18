Uncharted territory: 20-year-old Mattes moves on in Citizen Masters women's tournament

Bridgett Mattes is surpassing all expectations in her first career bowling tournament.

The 20-year-old Mattes, who only started bowling two years ago, is making an impressive debut as she improved to 4-0 in match play Saturday during the 45th annual Citizen Masters Women’s Bowling Tournament at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles.

Mattes, of Jordan, entered the Masters on a whim with her mother, June. As a tournament novice, Mattes is in uncharted territory but she’s trying to enjoy the moment.

"I’m just going with it as it comes," she said. "I wasn’t prepared or ready for this because I didn’t know what to expect. Fortunately, I’ve been able to throw the ball the way I’m supposed to and win matches."

Mattes had to combat a few nerves in double-elimination match play Saturday but came out on the winning end of a 563-512 victory over previously undefeated Loretta Lees.

"There are so many people around, I’m not used to it," Mattes said. "I’m happy and excited but definitely nervous."

Mattes is one of the few females in Central New York who throw the ball two-handed competitively. Mattes started out with a conventional delivery as a sub at Starlite Lanes two years ago, then developed her two-handed style last year.

