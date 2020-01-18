Uncharted territory: 20-year-old Mattes moves on in Citizen Masters women's tournament

Bridgett Mattes is surpassing all expectations in her first career bowling tournament.
The 20-year-old Mattes, who only started bowling two years ago, is making an impressive debut as she improved to 4-0 in match play Saturday during the 45th annual Citizen Masters Women’s Bowling Tournament at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles.
Mattes, of Jordan, entered the Masters on a whim with her mother, June. As a tournament novice, Mattes is in uncharted territory but she’s trying to enjoy the moment.
"I’m just going with it as it comes," she said. "I wasn’t prepared or ready for this because I didn’t know what to expect. Fortunately, I’ve been able to throw the ball the way I’m supposed to and win matches."
Mattes had to combat a few nerves in double-elimination match play Saturday but came out on the winning end of a 563-512 victory over previously undefeated Loretta Lees.
"There are so many people around, I’m not used to it," Mattes said. "I’m happy and excited but definitely nervous."
Mattes is one of the few females in Central New York who throw the ball two-handed competitively. Mattes started out with a conventional delivery as a sub at Starlite Lanes two years ago, then developed her two-handed style last year.
"I noticed some of the younger bowlers were throwing it with two hands and I said, 'Man, I want to learn how to do that,'" Mattes said. "They had speed and good ball rotation. I gave it a try and I got a 179 my first game. So, I started doing it from then on and it’s been working."
Mattes will meet Jackie Gibbs (4-0) in her next match 11 a.m. Sunday at Cedar House. The winner automatically earns a spot in the championship round.
Gibbs stayed unbeaten with a 552-443 victory over Sharon Mills.
The 34-year-old Gibbs said her approach to match play isn’t complicated. The only significant adjustment she made against Mills was a ball change.
"I’ve been just sticking to my routine and having fun," Gibbs said. "All these bowlers are friends so I just go up there and have fun."
In the losers bracket, three-time champion Sara Casler ended Michelle Reynolds’ bid to get back to the finals with 618-581 win. Reynolds finishing second to Amy Pidlypchak in 2019 Women’s Masters.
Defending champion Pidlypchak was eliminated in match play Jan. 12 at Rainbow Lanes by Callie Caci, 576-520.
Casler extended her match-play win streak to five with wins over Caci and Reynolds. Casler will meet the 71-year-old Mills, who edged Lees, 521-520, to stay alive in the losers bracket
Women’s Masters qualifying was held Jan. 5 at Falcon Lanes in Auburn with 16 women advancing to match play. This year’s tournament had 18 entries.