Under 'surreal' circumstances, some Cayuga County athletic programs begin practicing

"As far as I know, we're the only sport doing that. That makes it a little trickier than it normally would be, but we got through it today," Leonardi said. "The girls know if they want to play, it's what they've got to do. Obviously we're not sharing water bottles. The big thing is that cross-contamination. We usually get together and do a cheer ... well now, you can't do that. There's no high-fives.

"Just a million things you have to do differently now, and it's hard to remember them all. I had a checklist out there at practice today. Hopefully between all the coaches we can keep it straight."

In the short term, coaches plan to err on the side of caution concerning how hard to push players' conditioning, since offseason and summer work was limited. There has also been a change to minimum practice requirements, as teams will be required to hit the field 10 times before a game can be played. Last year in some sports, only six practices were required.

The process for finalizing teams will also be odd. Tryouts for fall sports are normally done prior to the school year, leaving coaches with plenty of hours per to review players' prospects. At Weedsport, for example, four hour sessions (with rest breaks included) during preseason are now cut in half.