Under 'surreal' circumstances, some Cayuga County athletic programs begin practicing

It's been a long wait since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Aug. 24 that several low-risk interscholastic sports could return in September.
For several Cayuga County athletic programs, patience was rewarded Monday, the first day that practices could begin for the fall 2020 season.
Cato-Meridian girls soccer coach Brad Andrews called Monday's first practice "surreal," noting that he hasn't seen a large chunk of his team since February when their indoor soccer season ended.
"I haven't seen them in forever," Andrews said. "A couple of them have been playing with travel teams, but for most it was the first time handling a ball in awhile. The rust definitely was there, but it was great to be out there for sure."
Soccer is one of several low-risk sports that in August were granted approval by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to return Monday. Others included cross country, field hockey and swimming.
However, not all Cayuga County programs in those sports will play this fall. Section IV, which includes school districts Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs, postponed all fall sports until March. In Section III, Port Byron has elected to forego all fall sports in the spring, while Auburn's and Skaneateles' girls swimming teams will also have to wait.
Even for the teams that will try to play this fall, it won't be business as usual. Temperature checks will be conducted every day and players have to wear masks. For field hockey, Weedsport varsity coach Theresa Leonardi said players still have to wear masks despite the presence of mouth guards, which could be uncomfortable.
"As far as I know, we're the only sport doing that. That makes it a little trickier than it normally would be, but we got through it today," Leonardi said. "The girls know if they want to play, it's what they've got to do. Obviously we're not sharing water bottles. The big thing is that cross-contamination. We usually get together and do a cheer ... well now, you can't do that. There's no high-fives.
"Just a million things you have to do differently now, and it's hard to remember them all. I had a checklist out there at practice today. Hopefully between all the coaches we can keep it straight."
In the short term, coaches plan to err on the side of caution concerning how hard to push players' conditioning, since offseason and summer work was limited. There has also been a change to minimum practice requirements, as teams will be required to hit the field 10 times before a game can be played. Last year in some sports, only six practices were required.
The process for finalizing teams will also be odd. Tryouts for fall sports are normally done prior to the school year, leaving coaches with plenty of hours per to review players' prospects. At Weedsport, for example, four hour sessions (with rest breaks included) during preseason are now cut in half.
"We would practice from 7:30 in the morning to 11:30. You have all this time to evaluate everything," Leonardi said. "It felt today like we just got started and then we were done. We're used to doing so much more during those preseason practices. You're going to have to select your team on a shortened schedule. It's just a lot of adjustments, but we're happy we have the opportunity to play."
Long-term season goals will also be different, as there are no league championships or sectional appearances to strive for. And instead of a typical league schedule that involves some travel, schedules will be more localized and there will be games amongst teams with varying enrollment sizes.
"I don't want to say it's strictly for fun, but it kinda is," Andrews said. "It's more that we're excited we get to play the game we love. It's not about our record this year. We're gonna go out there and try to win games, and I think there will be several games we'll be competitive in."
Weedsport field hockey is accustomed to annual inter-county rivalry games with programs like Port Byron and Moravia. Those match-ups won't be possible this year as those school districts opted out for this fall. But despite the absence of those games and postseason tournaments, the expectations in Weedsport remain the same.
"Our approach is really the same. The effort we try to bring to practice, the attitude we try to instill, that remains the same," Leonardi said. "We still want the girls to challenge themselves and rise to the best level they can possibly be. We're here to be as great as we can, and work as hard as we can. Whether that means we have the opportunity to compete for a section championship or a league championship or no championship at all, it's still the same focus for us."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
