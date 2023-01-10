Union Springs archer qualifies for United States Junior Olympic team

A Union Springs teen has earned a spot on the United States Jr. Olympic Archery team.

Brandon Stanton, 17, ranked fifth in the nation, qualified for the team last month, according to a press release from Citi BOCES on Tuesday.

“... it’s been my big dream to get on the Jr. Olympic team," Stanton said in the press release.

Stanton was selected based on his performance in national and USAT series events. Competitors compile points and are ranked at the end of the year. Stanton, whose parents are both archers, began seriously training when he was 12 years old.

He trains with Mike Price a level 4 NTS and owner of Heritage Outdoor Sports.

“Brandon is one of the most deserving young archers in the United States because of his work ethic and attitude," Price said in the press release. "He is shooting against hundreds upon hundreds of youth shooters from across the country, so being ranked fifth in the nation is quite a big accomplishment.”

Price said traveling through the US and overseas is necessary in order to compete at such a high level and the costs are not covered for Jr. Olympians. Stanton will need to secure sponsorships and Price said they will look to hold fundraisiers to help him achieve his next goal – Olympic archer.

Stanton discussed the mental strength it takes to compete at such a high level, often in extreme weather conditions. At an event in Florida the heat index was upward of 110 degrees and his bow weighs 15 pounds.

“It's mostly mental. If you can’t stand in front of a thousand plus people and shoot a perfect shot, then you’re out of the game,” he said. “It’s hard to do. It’s different for everybody. For me it’s just doing it over and over again and doing it for yourself. You don’t look at other people - you just do what you do best.”

Next fall, Stanton will attend Alfred State and compete at the collegiate level.